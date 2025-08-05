It’s been an eventful 2025 for the Fury family so far, what with Tyson’s retirement at the beginning of the year, filming for season two of hit Netflix series At Home With The Furys getting underway and a new addition to the fold in the shape of a race horse. Now the boxing royalty’s former mansion has hit the market with the sale set to make them a pretty penny in the proceeds.

Tyson announced his retirement from boxing in January after losing his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk by unanimous decision the previous month and despite rumours of another comeback, when asked when he would return to the ring, he said: “Never, I’m too old. Look at my beard, all grey. Boxing’s a young man’s game.”

In May it was confirmed the family’s documentary series At Home With The Furys will be returning for a second season. The programme follows the former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, his father John, wife Paris and the couple’s seven children.

Season 1, which aired in 2023, featured appearances from Tyson’s younger half-brother Tommy Fury, alongside his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague and their daughter Bambi. In series two, the 36-year-old will give retirement another shot, having previously announced his retirement several times before, only to return to the world of boxing.

The programme will also follow Paris as she explores new business opportunities while also planning her daughter’s 16th birthday and her wedding vow renewal. There will also be a family road trip to Monaco to invest in a racehorse.

Ealier this month, Tyson was the star attraction at Doncaster Racecourse to see racehorse Big Gypsy King in action. The Oliver Cole-trained filly, who Fury owns with his manager Spencer Brown, was a 7-1 shot and hopes appeared high beforehand.

Ahead of the race, Tyson told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s in great shape, she’s running well at the stables, so let’s hope she can put it into practice here today. She won (at Chelmsford), she smashed it, so hopefully she can do the same here today at Doncaster. We’re here in Paris’ home town, so we want to win today.”

Big Gypsy King, however, did not live up to the billing, trailing home last of 11 runners.

Despite losing out at the gee-gees, the Fury’s still look set to be quids-in though as their former mansion has gone up for sale with Fine & Country estate agents for £800,000 which, according to Rightmove records, was bought for £480,000 in 2015.

The detached property is situated in a prime position with panoramic coastal views and fabulous sunsets which can be seen from the master bedroom’s private balcony. Located in Hest Bank in Lancaster, number 49 Marine Drive is being “strongly recommended to discerning purchasers”, the listing says.

You might already recognise some of the interiors with Paris having shared snaps of herself to her Instagram account between 2018 and 2021 posing in front of the elegant staircase. The family moved to a larger mansion further down the Morecambe coastline, however records show their old home was still in his portfolio in 2023.

You can take a look around the period property, which boasts six bedrooms and three bathrooms and enclosed and "neatly kept" private gardens including a large seating terrace and a private driveway, in our picture gallery. You can just picture Tyson lounging in a hot bubble bath after a fight and you can actually picture him in the entrance hall where a large black and white portrait of the boxer still adorns the wall.

1 . Tyson Fury's house is for sale - front door The property is described as an impressive period house ideal as a modern family home | Fine & Country / Rightmove Photo: Fine & Country / Rightmove Share

2 . Tyson Fury's house is for sale - staircase The original oak front door leads through into the hall which has a gracefully curved staircase and original oak handrail | Fine & Country / Rightmove Photo: Fine & Country / Rightmove Share

3 . Tyson Fury's house is for sale There are two separate reception rooms, the first, a formal sitting room with breathtaking coastal views | Fine & Country / Rightmove Photo: Fine & Country / Rightmove Share