Oprah Winfrey has paid tribute to the legendary US talkshow host, Phil Donahue, who has died aged 88.

Legendary US talk show host Phil Donahue - a forerunner of the likes of Jerry Springer and Oprah Winfrey - has passed away at the age of 88. The star piloted the model of discussing controversial subjects in front of a live studio audience - including topics such as equal rights for women and - with his self-titled show running for almost three decades.

His family confirmed his death, on Sunday night, saying: "Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever, Charlie."

Oprah Winfrey, hailed as the most successful talk show host of all time, has paid tribute. "There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously," she said. "He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil."

Phil Donahue and his Marlo Thomas attending the Joseph Fioretti exhibition at The National Arts Club, New York, in 2019. | Getty Images for National Arts C

The Phil Donahue Show aired from 1967 to 1996, and the host returned to screens around the world in May, when he received the Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden, the USA’s highest civilian honour.

Born in December 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, Donahue broke into the media as a radio and TV news anchor. Dayton’s WLWD TV launched The Phil Donahue Show in 1967, when the host came up with the idea of asking the studio audience for questions. National syndication led to higher-profile guests – including his future wife, actress Marlo Thomas.