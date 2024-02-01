The stars were out in full force on Wednesday evening (January 31) as they attended the Vanity Fair party for the BAFTA Rising Star. It is the only award at the BAFTAs that is voted for by the public.

This year's Rising Star nominees are Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde. Sex Education and Barbie actress Emma Mackey won the award in 2023. The BAFTA Award ceremony will take place on Sunday February 18, Doctor Who actor David Tennat will host the awards.

The celebrities arrived at the London hotel looking stunning. Vick Hope attended the party wearing a white corset style top with button detail and white trousers. It was nearly a fashion faux-pas moment as her outfit was almost identical to the one Frankie Bridge wore. The Loose Woman panellist was also seen wearing a white corset style top and white trousers.

Mum-to-be Emily Atack was all smiles as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a low cut black gown. The ever so stylish Paloma Faith opted for a quirky off the shoulder check style dress with thigh high split.

Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay arrived with eldest daughter Phoebe Elizabeth Kay. Vernon wore a navy blue suede jacket over blue shirt and black trousers whereas Phoebe looked ultra-glam in a silver sequin midi dress.

Katherine Ryan wore a black column dress with a very peculiar wave design as she arrived with husband Bobby Kootstra. Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts was spotted at the bar with Clara Amfo and actor Ray Panthaki looked dapper in his suit.

1 . Vernon Kay and Daughter Phoebe Elizabeth Kay attends the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party at Pavyllon London (Getty)

2 . Frankie Bridge attends the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party at Pavyllon London (Getty)

3 . Nicola Roberts and Clara Amfo attends the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party at Pavyllon London (Getty)