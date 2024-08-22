Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A veteran broadcaster has bid farewell to the BBC after an impressive 50-year career.

Laurie Margolis, 74, known for breaking the news of Argentina’s invasion of the Falkland Islands in 1982, announced his departure from the publicly funded corporation, leaving his colleagues heartbroken.

His retirement was officially announced on Wednesday evening during BBC Radio 4’s PM programme. Posting a clip from one of Margolis’s radio segments on the invasion on X (formerly Twitter), it said: “In 1982, BBC journalist Laurie Margolis gave #BBCPM one its biggest exclusives ever - he broke the news that the Falklands had been invaded by Argentina.

“He explains to @EvanHD how he was able to confirm the invasion by intercepting radio signals from fishermen on the islands.”

Following the announcement, colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to Margolis and his "remarkable" career. BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay said: "Laurie Margolis aka G3UML. Leaving the BBC after 50 years. Everyone who’s worked in News knows and respects him. Lovely chap. Remarkable career. And what a story this is…"

BBC Europe correspondent Nick Beake said: “A fine story told by a fine man & journalist. @lauriemargolis you’ll be hugely missed!”. BBC reporter Peter Ruddick said: “I have only been at the BBC for eight years but there are names when you hear them, or see them, that make you feel instantly relaxed about the person's journalism. Laurie Margolis is one of them.”

Dan Johnson, West of England Correspondent, posted, "An absolute legend of BBC News, one of the steadiest hands on the newsdesk and a total gentleman. I got to know the name Laurie Margolis as soon as I started in local radio, and he’s been an enormous pleasure to work with. We'll miss Laurie's unrivalled experience and ingenuity."