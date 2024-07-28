Veteran TV producer Robin Eastwood known for Who Do You Think You Are dies at age 62 after short illness
Industry veteran Robin Eastwood, who had over 30 years of experience in the business, died earlier this week. She produced a host of popular TV shows in Australia, including SBS’ Who Do You Think You Are? and Every Family Has A Secret.
Production company Artemis Media announced the news on social media on Tuesday (July 23). They wrote: “We're devastated at the passing of Robin Eastwood, a much loved and admired member of the Artemis Media family.
'Robin has been a force in our industry. We've had the privilege of working with her over the last 20 years on many series': Desperately Seeking Sheila, Who Do You Think You Are? (WDYTYA), Monash and Me, and Every Family has a Secret.'
They went on to praise Eastwood's work ethic and her talent for mentoring of those starting in the industry. “As a Line Producer and Production Manager, Robin set the standard, bringing professionalism and compassion into her work.
“Her teams felt looked after and supported, and she generously shared her knowledge through her mentoring. Robin was a loyal friend to many and we will all miss her dearly. Our thoughts are with her much loved family.'
Many of her former colleagues also took to social media to share their own tributes to her.
“This is very upsetting. I always found her wonderful to work with”, wrote WDYTYA composer Ash Greig. Cinematographer Ian Batt wrote: “Such sad news. She was instrumental to the success of so many projects I was involved with.”
Eastwood studied at Monash University in Melbourne in the early 1980s, and after completing her time there she began working in Japan and represented the Australian Tourism Commission in Tokyo for a two-year period.
She started her media career in Australia in 1987, when she provided media coordination services for Japanese productions filmed Down Under. She has worked with many Australian stars throughout her career including Toni Collette, Geoffrey Rush, Jacki Weaver and Susie Porter.
No further details about Eastwood’s illness have been made public.
