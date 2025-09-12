Coronation Street’s Vicky Myers has apologised to fans after confirming she can’t appear at the Glasgow stop of the An Audience with Coronation Street tour later this month.

Myers, who plays DS Lisa Swain on the ITV soap, was due to join cast members on September 24, but other filming commitments mean she’s had to pull out.

Posting on Instagram, Myers said: “I’m so, so sorry to miss the Glasgow show. Due to unavoidable last-minute schedule changes, I won’t be able to be there.

“Every possible option was explored, but it just wasn’t possible. This was completely out of my control.

“I am delighted that the legend and utterly gorgeous Sue Devaney will be joining the line-up instead - she is going to be amazing - she is amazing!”

Coronation Street also confirmed the switch in a statement, stressing Myers had no say in the schedule change.

The Audience with Coronation Street tour, hosted by This Morning star Sharon Marshall, promises “an unforgettable night on the cobbles” with stories and interviews from some of the soap’s most familiar faces.

The show celebrates Corrie’s 65th anniversary and is touring venues across the UK this month.