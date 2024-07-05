Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC Breakfast viewers were deeply moved as musician Victoria Canal broke down in tears when she appeared the show.

The 25-year-old pianist discussed her new album and her experience performing with Coldplay at Glastonbury, following a personal invitation from frontman Chris Martin. Canal recounted to hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt how she developed an unexpected friendship with Martin after a viral moment online, leading to their introduction and regular contact.

In a heartfelt interview, Canal shared how the Coldplay star honored his word and invited her to join him at Glastonbury, where his band was headlining. "It was a dream come true," she told the presenters. Martin also invited Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox to play guitar during the performance of their song Fix You, which was received with raptuous applause from the Glastonbury crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canal added that the actor had offered her comforting advice after she became anxious backstage. She confided in Fox backstage about her hurt feelings over a headline that referred to her as the “one-armed girl” overshadowing her musical talent. Victoria was born without her right forearm due to amniotic band syndrome.

Fox, 63, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at 29, advised her to ignore the tabloids and “write whatever they want,” urging her to focus on her talent. She told BBC Breakfast that his words were exactly what she needed to hear at that moment.

Veteran interviewer Stayt said: “I get the impression, Victoria, that the emotions are still quite raw when you're talking about the moments you've just had. You're pretty young, so the emotions are probably still pretty raw?”

She acknowledged with a laugh that he had indeed picked up on her emotional state, then said: “Yeah, they are pretty raw. I called my parents the day of the show; I literally have been dreaming about this my whole life. I couldn't be more honored to share the stage with my songwriting hero and meet people who have really persevered and never given up on their dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I was a little girl, I just knew that I wanted to do this and always had the conviction to never ever give up," she added, dabbing away tears. "So for my dreams to come true, it's just very special.”