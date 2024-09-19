Ward Lucas dead at 75: He worked as a news anchor and investigative reporter for more than 30 years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
News anchor Ward Lucas, who has died at the age of 75, worked at 9NEWS as a news anchor and investigative reporter. Tom Green, a TV News Anchorman with 9News Denver, paid tribute to him on Instagram and said: “Very sad news to report tonight.Our friend & longtime colleague Ward Lucas has passed away.
“Ward was brilliant on television as an investigator & and anchor. He was a fixture at @9NEWS for over 30 years.
“Ward & I worked many weekends together, anchoring along with Kim & Kathy. We were a close group, who worked hard, had fun, and tried to bring great newscasts every night - but there was never a doubt as to who was the captain of the ship. Ward taught us all a lot, and was a great mentor/partner. My condolences go out to his family.”
Following Tom’s tribute, many shared their own memories of Ward Lucas. Kim Christiansen, a reporter and anchor at 9 News Denver said: “He was a true leader and mentor. As you said, brilliant but never took himself too seriously. Lucky us… great memories,” whilst Kevin Corke, an anchor at Fox News said: “Ward was a wonderful mentor and friend. He was also a brilliant writer, surprising humorist and consummate professional. Bless him and his family.”
Ward Lucas was born in Kyoto Japan and worked at KIRO-TV in Seattle and then 9NEWs for decades. Hew orked on the Ted Bundy murders and the DB Cooper hijacking.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.