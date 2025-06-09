R&B fans have been devastated by the death of a legend in the music genre and founding member of a huge 1980s band.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Lewis, founding member of the ever-popular Atlantic Starr, died aged 68.

The American singer and keyboardist was a pivotal force behind the group’s success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which included chart-topping hits such as Always, Secret Lovers and Masterpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sadly died on Thursday, though news of his passing only came to light a few days later. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

The news was announced on the band’s official Facebook page, with a post saying: “It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025. Please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy.”

Tributes from fans flooded the page, describing Wayne as a “legend” and the “voice of a generation”. One wrote: “RIP BROTHER… The voice of a generation!!!! My condolences to the family.”

Another commented: “Rest in Peace! Talented and Gorgeous.” Further tributes included: “RIP thanks for the music,” and “Thank you for the legacy condolences to the family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne, who co-founded Atlantic Starr in New York, remained a core member of the group throughout decades of changes in its line-up. Alongside his brother Jonathan Lewis, also a founding member, Wayne helped shape the band’s smooth blend of R and B, soul and pop. The group released their debut album in 1978 but found mainstream success nearly a decade later. Their 1987 single Always reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts, securing the band’s place in music history.

Their 1992 track Masterpiece also became a major hit, peaking at number three on both the US Pop and R and B charts. In recent years, Wayne had continued touring the US with Jonathan, their nephew Shammah Carter, and vocalist Melessa Pierce under the name Atlantic Starr Band.

Wayne’s death comes just three months after the passing of another 1980s R ands B star, Stedman Pearson, frontman of British band Five Star. Stedman, who died aged 60 in March 2025, was known for his family group’s slick performances and success with tracks such as Rain or Shine. He was described by family as an “amazing son, brother and uncle” and “a gentleman to the very end”.