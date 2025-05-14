Sean Penn discussed Woody Allen when he appeared on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Fans were not only shocked by Sean Penn’s appearance when he appeared on The Louis Theroux podcast, but some were taken aback regarding his comments about film director Woody Allen. Sean Penn starred in Woody Allen’s movie Sweet and Lowdown in 1999 and received an Oscar nomination for his performance in it.

When it comes to the allegation made by Mia Farrow in 1992 that her former partner molested her seven-year old adopted daughter Dylan, Sean Penn said: “I am not aware of any clinical psychologist or psychiatrist or anyone I've ever heard talk or spoken to around the subject of paedophilia that in 80 years of life, there's accusations of it happening only once.”

Sean Penn also said: “And when people try to associate what were his, let's say, much younger girlfriends, right or wrong is not the conversation here, but post-puberty, consensual stuff is to me a different conversation.”

“So, I just think that whatever is the worst of people's suspicions about him, just check him with the facts separate from the moment and the movement and all. Who benefited from that. Let's just take a second. That's all I'm saying. I see he's not proven guilty, so I take him as innocent, and I would work with him in a heartbeat.'”

When he appeared on The Louis Theroux podcast, Sean Penn’s appearance attracted a lot of attention as it looked like he was tired and was also sporting a red bruise on his face. Louis Theroux shared a clip of the interview on X and wrote: “Sean Penn in the house! Or rather, me, in Sean Penn’s house! The Hollywood acting legend and adventurer invited me up to his Malibu hideaway to talk Trump, Zelensky, Jack Nicholson, Madonna, punching photographers, mail time, smoking and much more.”

Louis Theroux also wrote: “It was a big thrill to do, only our second LTP “field interview” and our first in America. Watch or listen on Spotify!”

Beneath the clip in the comment section on X, one fan wrote: “He looks rough,” whilst another man wrote: “I’m his age. My 95 year old father looks younger than him.” Another person wrote: “Is he 90?” whilst another wrote: “I like Sean Penn, 2 years younger than me and looks a decade older””

Sean Penn is 64 years old.

You can listen to The Louis Theroux Podcast on Spotify.