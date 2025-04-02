Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After Love is Blind alum Mark Cuevas announced he has split from his wife of two years Aubrey, fans of the hit Netflix show have been wondering what happened to his TV fianceé Jessica Batten.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark and Jessica met on Love is Blind season one, which aired back on Valentine’s Day 2020 but was actually filmed the year before. It was the first time viewers had watched singles date and form connections in the now famous pods, where they could hear each other but not see each other.

The pair formed a connection and went on to get engaged sight unseen, but their relationship was not smooth. Jessica became unsure about Mark in the pods when she learned he was 10 years her junior. She also had a connection with Mike Barnett which she was keen to pursue, but he decided to propose to Amber Pike instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Mark popped the question to her, she said yes despite her reservations. The couple clashed during their engagement, but on their wedding day Mark said 'yes' to Jessica in front of his friends and family.

Jessica, who had seemingly not invited any of her family as they were not present, said 'no' however. This left Mark crying on his mum's shoulder. Jessica has said since, however, that the two agreed they wouldn't get married and she was left shocked when he said 'I do'.

Mark went on to meet his seemingly now estranged wife Aubrey in November 2020, and the pair wed in 2022. They also welcomed two children; Ace, born April 2021, and Axton, born February 2022. He then announced their split in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, (March 28), which she says she had no awareness of.

Love is Blind season one star Jessica Batten. Photo by Instagram/@jessicabatten_. | Instagram/@jessicabatten_

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas on their Love is Blind wedding day. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

But, what became of Jessica? Well, she moved on too and also got married. She tied the knot with Benjamin McGrath in 2022, and the couple welcomed son Dax in June 2023. In an Instagram post to celebrate her son’s first birthday in June 2024 the former TV bride wrote: “It has been a dream come true to become a mom but it’s been the absolute pleasure of my life to be HIS mom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica, now 40, doesn’t post that frequently on her Instagram page, but she does she posts loved up photos and videos of herself, her husband and her son. In October 2024, Jessica took Benjamin to the Love is Blind season 7 reunion.

Sharing a photo of the pair on the LIB set she wrote: “Couldn’t resist coming back for this one—I loved Season 7 and their incredible cast so much! I am grateful to be part of this journey once again, with my amazing husband by my side, who was game to step into this world with me. Please be especially kind to him!”

Jessica’s husband is a podiatrist and a foot and ankle surgeon. He also doesn’t post that frequently on his Instagram, often going months between posts, but in April 2023 he shared a loving tribute to his wife. He said he wanted to publicly acknowledge how grateful he was for her. “The company we keep definitively shapes who we are and who we become. Loving this life we are building together and the humans we are becoming,” he added.

* Love is Blind seasons 1 to 8 are all available to watch on Netflix now.