Hollywood actress Margot Robbie is reportedly being considered to star as Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith in a film about her life.

Could Hollywood star Margot Robbie be about to take on a new role as tragic Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith in a new biopic? Well if rumours are to anything to go by, the answer could be yes!

Fashion designer Pol’ Atteu and TV producer Patrik Simpson - stars of Prime Video's Gown And Out In Beverly Hills, as well as friends of Anna Nicole Smith are believed to be putting together the film about the Playboy model.

The Sun reported that “Patrik said: “We are eyeing Margot and I think she is our Anna Nicole.”

“After we saw the Barbie movie, Margot was at the screening and I said, ‘That’s our Anna.’

“The way she embodied Barbie, and Pol used to always tease that Anna was the living Barbie. So who better to play her than Margot?”

Margot Robbie could play Anna Nicole Smith in a new biopic, what happened to the tragic star and daughter? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

The movie reportedly starring Margot Robbie as Anna Nicole Smith is not the only film in production. Actress Sylvia Hoeks, who appeared in Blade Runner 2049, is playing Anna Nicole in ‘Hurricanna,’ whilst actress Abbie Cornish is playing her in Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which focuses on Anna Nicole's physician Dr. Sandeep Kapoor - in the aftermath of her death.

In 2013, the Lifetime biopic ‘The Anna Nicole Story’ was released and Anna Nicole was played by Agnes Bruckner.

Who is Anna Nicole Smith and what happened to her?

Anna Nicole Smith was born in Mexia, Texas, on November 28, 1967, her name at birth was Vickie Lynn Hogan. Anna Nicole Smith’s father left the family when she was just a baby and Anna Nicole worked at a local fried chicken restaurant after dropping out of high school.

It was whilst working at the restaurant that she met Billy Smith, a cook, Anna Nicole Smith was only 17-years-old when she married him and she went on to have his son, Daniel, in 1986.

However, Anna Nicole Smith was not content with her life, she dreamed of becoming the next Marilyn Monroe and split up with Billy Smith. Anna Nicole Smith worked as a dancer and at Walmart but then decided to work in a strip club in Houston and left her son with her mother, Virgie Arthur.

Whilst she was at the strip club in Houston, she met Texas oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II in 1991. The couple began a romantic relationship and he helped her out financially, Anna Nicole Smith’s career took off, not only did she model for the likes of Guess and H&M, acted in Naked Gun 33 & A Third, but made the cover of Playboy magazine.

In 1994, a then 26-year-old Anna Nicole Smith married a then 89-year old Howard Marshall. When she appeared on the Larry King Show in 2002, Anna Nicole Smith said: "I loved him so much for what he did for me and my son.” She also said: "I've never had love like that before. No one has ever loved me, and done things for me, and respected me and didn't care about what people said about me."

When Marshall died after 13-months of marriage, he did not name Anna Nicole Smith in his will. Forbes reported that “And when he died, he didn’t provide for Smith in his will or trusts, a move that Marshall's son, E. Pierce Marshall, would characterize as purposeful. Smith, however, claimed that even though Marshall had left her out of the will, he had planned to take care of her, including a promise to hand over half of his estate.” Forbes also reported that “After a six-month trial, the court sided with Pierce.”

Anna Nicole Smith gave birth to a daughter Dannelynn on September 7, 2006, at a hospital in Nassau, Bahamas. However, three days later, her son Daniel died of an apparent drug overdose.

Anna Nicole Smith was found unconscious in her hotel room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on February 8, 2007, she was only 39 at the time of her death.

What happened to Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter?

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn, is now eighteen-years of age. At the time of Anna Nicole Smith’s death, it was thought that Dannielynn was the daughter of Howard K. Stern, the romantic partner of Anna Nicole Smith and her attorney. However, a court battle ensued between him and Larry Birkhead who was determined to be Dannielynn’s biological father and was awarded custody of her.

Larry Birkhead recently revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine: "There are times when she'll say, 'I wish I could be on that.' Like when she watched 'Stranger Things' and the 'Umbrella Academy'.

"If she does anything, it will be on her terms. She's determined to be her own person."

He also revealed that his daughter is proud of her late mother’s legacy and said: "We went into the Guess store the other day, and Dannielynn saw a big poster of Anna and said, 'Oh boy, she nailed that shot.' She understands her mom was a model, and she appreciates that."