South Korean singer Wheesung was found dead, just five days before his scheduled concert.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old soloist died “in a state of cardiac arrest” at 6.29pm local time on March 10 after authorities received a report from a family member.

According to reports, investigations into circumstances surrounding his death are still ongoing, but authorities believe a significant amount of time had passed since his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His company, TAJO Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement, saying: “We are sorry to tell you this heartbreaking news. On March 10, our artist Wheesung left us. He was found in his home in a state of cardiac arrest and passed away.

Veteran South Korean singer Wheesung has been found dead at the age of 43 | Getty

“Our company’s artist and executives are mourning alongside the deceased’s family. It is heartbreaking to share this sad news to his fans who have shown him so much support and love. Please pray for the deceased so that he can rest comfortably.

“We will share a notice about the funeral hall later. We sincerely ask that you refrain from any speculative rumors in respect for the bereaved’s family, who are in a state of great shock and sadness. We send our deepest condolences to the deceased. May he rest in peace.”

Wheesung was scheduled to hold a concert on March 15 with fellow soloist KCM, which has now been called off following his death.