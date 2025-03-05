The news of Carl Dean’s death was revealed on Dolly Parton’s Instagram page.

The message read: “"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

In the statement, Dolly Parton shared her own message which read: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.

"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Following Carl Dean’s death, the family have been inundated with support, actress Mary Steenburgen wrote:”Sending love to your extraordinary, generous heart. 💔,” whilst PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Non-profit organisation, wrote: “We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of your husband. You have such a kind heart, and we are sorry you have to endure this pain. May the 60 years of cherished memories that you shared bring you peace. Sending our deepest condolences 💗”

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton, has taken to X to thank people for their support and wrote: "On behalf of my sister Dolly, our family and Carl's family we appreciate your prayers at this time."

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean never had children and in an interview with Saga magazine, she said: "I haven't missed it like I thought I might. When you're a young couple, you think you're going to have kids, but it just wasn't one of those burning things for me. I had my career and my music and I was travelling. If I'd had kids, I'd have stayed at home with them. I'm sure and worried myself to death about them."

Dolly Parton was only nine when her baby brother passed away but the traumatic event still impacts her today.

When she appeared on Bunny Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, she said: "He didn't live that long, actually. He died at birth.” She also revealed that “But I followed Mama around the whole time she was pregnant. She said that one was gonna be mine. I'd sing to it, kiss it on the belly, but he didn't make it."

Dolly Parton recalled that her baby brother’s death “just crushed me.” She also said: "I didn't understand about death and all of that. So that was a real hit for me at that age, that I had lost my baby," she continues. "I had a guilt thing about it, somehow."

As Carl Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with only close family members attending, it is unlikely any information will be released about when the funeral is taking place.