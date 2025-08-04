Lil Tay has claimed she made over $1 million within hours of launching her OnlyFans account, just after turning 18.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The viral teen rapper and influencer, whose real name is Claire Hope (also known as Tay Tian), turned 18 on July 29 and opened an OnlyFans account at exactly 12.01am on her birthday. In a now-viral Instagram post, she wrote: “$1M in 3 hours 🥰 we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record 😘😘😘,” alongside a breakdown of her claimed earnings.

According to a screenshot she shared, Lil Tay allegedly made $511,003.79 from subscriptions, $486,558.11 from private messages, and $26,736.19 in tips — totaling $1,024,298.09 in three hours. “Not bad for 3 hours,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoting the launch, she told fans: “Come see content I took of myself at 12:01AM on my 18th BDAY 🤭 ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 24hrs.” Her OnlyFans bio also included the line: “Please don’t tell my mom.”

Tay also described herself as “freshly 18” and encouraged subscribers to “come see me in my birthday suits” for $19.99 a month. “I'm replying to all DMs,” she added.

Lil Tay has claimed she made over $1 million within hours of launching her OnlyFans account, just after turning 18. | Lil Tay on Instagram

In a TikTok promo before the launch, she said: “Nobody, including my family, including the grown a** haters, is going to stop me. You know why – Lil Tay rich and finna get richer... b*tch!”

The announcement has drawn heavy criticism online, especially from users who pointed out that the internet has known Lil Tay since she was a child. “Sold her soul the second she turned 18… sad asf,” wrote one Instagram user. Another commented: “$1,000,000 worth of people who need their hard drives checked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This generation is cooked,” one user wrote, while another said: “We saw this girl grow up, what the hell is wrong with people?”

Others questioned whether she might be trolling, with one user asking: “Pls tell me she trolled y’all and it’s just cute family pics or unreleased music or something 😭.”

Who is Lil Tay?

Lil Tay rose to fame in 2018 as the self-proclaimed “youngest flexer of the century,” claiming to be nine years old while flaunting luxury cars and stacks of cash on social media. In one viral clip, she said: “I’m only 9 years old. I ain’t got no license, but I still drive this sports car b**ch.”

However, her exact age and background have long been the subject of public confusion. In 2023, she was the subject of a death hoax that left her “traumatised,” according to a statement at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the backlash, Lil Tay remained defiant in her Instagram caption: “For all the grown a*s haters, who've been hating since I was nine years old, look at me now! What y'all got to say?”

“You can hate on me all you want, you can't say Lil Tay ain't winning,” she added. “So for everybody out there, do whatever the hell you want with your life. Who gives a f**k what people have to say? And remember this – Lil Tay rich and finna get richer!”