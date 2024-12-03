Who is Josh Allen’s ex Brittany Williams after she claims Instagram was hacked after ‘brain dead’ comment
NFL star Josh Allen’s former girlfriend Brittany Williams has claimed that her Instagram was hacked after a comment she reportedly made has gone viral. The comment that was allegedly posted on Brittany Williams’s Instgram referred to her ex partner Josh Allen as a “brain dead CTE athlete.”
After the alleged ‘brain dead’ comment went viral and has since been deleted, Brittany Williams then took to her Instagram stories and said: “My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please Imk.”
People magazine reported that “The comment came in response to a user who wrote to Williams on a different Instagram post, asking, "Haven't found the next pro athlete yet?"
“Williams' appeared to write, "luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn't play for one. 🙏🏻 don't have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete."
On November 29, 20024, Josh Allen shared a photograph of himself and Hailee Steinfeld surrounded by an arch of red and pink roses, he captioned the photo: 11-24-24, the date of their engagement. The couple were first linked back in May 2023 but didn’t ‘hard-launch’ their relationship until over a year later.
On July 23, 2024, Josh Allen showed a photograph of the couple in Paris, but Hailee didn’t share a picture until October when she shared a photo of them in Paris, with the caption: “We’ll always have Paris 💋.”
Josh Allen and Brittany Williams, who have known each other since childhood, started dating in 2017 and dated for six years before they broke up, Brittany Williams is a pilates instructor.