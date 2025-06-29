Olivia Rodrigo has been taking it easy at Glastonbury Festival despite one of the biggest shows of her career so far on the horizon.

The popstar, 22, is set to close the world-famous festival in the Sunday night (June 29) headline slot. She follows The 1975 and Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, who headlined this year’s event on Friday and Saturday night respectively.

However, her upcoming gig doesn’t seem to have impacted her too much, as Olivia was spotted on site taking in tune with her boyfriend, Louis. The chart-topping star was spotted enjoying Pulp’s surprise set on Saturday, sat on top of her partner’s shoulders as they joined in a sing-along of Common People.

The moment has got fans raving over Olivia and Louis’s Glastonbury antics, which also saw them bump into Glasto-queen Alexa Chung at one point.

Olivia Rodrigo will be performing on the Pyramid Stage at 9.45pm on Sunday evening. The full performance will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating?

Olivia Rodrigo is currently dating British actor Louis Partridge. Louis, 22, is best known for his breakthrough roles in the Netflix films Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2, starring alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. He is due to star in the third installment in the film series, which is currently filming.

He has also appeared in Pan and Paddington 2, as well as portraying Sid Vicious in the FX miniseries Pistol in 2022. Louis also briefly appeared in Matthew Vaughan flick Argyle and feature din a main role in the miniseries Disclaimer alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Olivia Rodrigo has been spotted enjoying Glastonbury Festival ahead of her closing headline slot with boyfriend Louis Partridge. | Getty Images

Olivia and Louis are believed to have been dating since mid-to-late 2023, after being spotted sharing PDA on a Halloween night out in London. They made their first public appearance together in August 2024, at the premiere for Disclaimer.

Since then, the pair have seemingly been inseparable, attending a Premier League match together, strolling around London and New York City, and attending the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Olivia wrote the song ‘so american’ about her boyfriend, Louis. In the song, Olivia expresses her love for him, as he points out her American-ness.

She previously dated High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett (who would go on to inspire one of her biggest hits - drivers license) from 2019 until 2020, and she also dated music producer Zack Bia from early to mid 2022. She also dated 24-year-old Adam Faze when she was 18 years old, from mid 2021 util early 2022, and briefly dated Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker while the both were teens in 2018.