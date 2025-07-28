Paul Gallagher, the elder brother of Oasis frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher, has been charged with rape and a series of other violent sexual offences.

According to The Telegraph, the 59-year-old, who lives in East Finchley, north London, faces multiple charges brought by the Metropolitan Police following an investigation that began earlier this year. He is accused of rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making threats to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to the paper: “Paul Gallagher, 59, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offences are reported to have taken place between 2022–2024. The charges follow an investigation which commenced in 2024. A woman is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Paul is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 27.

Who is Paul Gallagher?

Although Paul is the older sibling of Noel and Liam—by one and seven years respectively—he has never been involved with Oasis, which is currently on a sold-out reunion tour. The band is set to perform three more shows at Wembley before heading to Edinburgh, Dublin, and various international stops.

Paul grew up with his brothers in Burnage, Manchester, and currently resides in a flat in East Finchley reportedly purchased by Noel in 2004. Over the years, he has worked as a DJ and photographer.