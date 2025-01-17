Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV star Stephen Fry took to Instagram to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary to husband Elliott Spencer.

In honour of his 10th wedding anniversary to husband Elliott Spencer, Stephen Fry shared a photograph of the couple from their big day and wrote: “Ten happy years to the day since we were joined in marriage. I’m a lucky man.” Following his message, Stephen Fry has been inundated with well wishes and one fan wrote: “You’re both lucky. And we’re all lucky to see you two as a beacon of happiness in this grim world.,” whilst another said: “Two very lucky humans❤️ Fry you have always been a beacon of light to me, it makes me happy 👏❤️”

Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer met in 2012 and they married in 2015, Stephen is 67 and Elliott is 37. Stephen Fry has previously said on The Jonathan Ross Show that “There is an age difference and I keep forgetting which way round it is but I think he’s younger than me ... but I don’t mind.”

Who is Stephen Fry's husband Elliott Spencer as he pays tribute to him on their 10th wedding anniversary?

Stephen Fry proposed to Elliott when they went for a romantic meal at a London restaurant and he told Jonathan Ross that “I kind of knew that he’d say yes, we had kind of danced around the subject [of marriage] and I bought a ring and waited for him to pop off to the loo and put the ring on the prongs of a fork so that he would see it as he started to eat. I thought it would be charming.”

He went on to say that“Of course, he came back and he started chatting and he started playing with the fork and I thought, ‘For God’s sake look at the fork’ — you don’t really ever look at forks do you — and I thought, ‘He’s going to pick it up and the ring is going to fly off into that lady’s soup…’”

What does Elliott Spencer do?

Elliott Spencer is a comedian, writer and photographer. In 2015, Elliott told The Mirror that "I’m just really happy and enjoying being married. It’s all been really exciting and new. I’m not really doing anything else,” he said. “I’m focusing on photography now rather than comedy, and being creative. I’m hoping to hold an exhibition so Stephen and all our friends can see my work.”