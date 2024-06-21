Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift will start her take over of Wembley Stadium tonight as part of the European leg of her Eras Tour, but who is supporting her London shows?

While Sabrina Carpenter became a beloved opener of Taylor Swift at the start of The Eras Tour, the European leg features a different support.

Having kicked off Swift’s shows across her Latin America shows and more recently in both Australia and Singapore, Carpenter was been a staple of the early Eras tour.

But for the European shows, US rockers Paramore will open for Taylor Swift, including the eight shows at Wembley Stadium. They kicked off their stint as the support for the latest leg of the tour earlier this month in Paris.

Formed in 2004, Paramore, whose current members include singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro, went on to gain their now-renowned stardom in the alt-rock scene after following the release of their sophomore album Riot!.

Two decades on, the album has sold over 3 million copies in the US, with their hit single Misery Business from the record still one of their top songs to date.

Earlier this year, the band became Grammy award winners after their sixth studio album, This Is Why, received the prestigious music accolade for rock album of the year.

Their upcoming London shows supporting at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium is set to be Paramore’s biggest capital shows yet.

However it won’t be the band’s first time performing in the Wembley area. Paramore have previously headlined shows at the nearby Wembley Arena a few times over the years.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, Swift revealed a few more acts will open her London shows alongside Paramore. In a post to her Instagram on Monday (May 27) the singer revealed Mette, Griff and Benson Boone will also perform as part of the capital shows.

She wrote: “I just found out Fortnite is number one on the UK AirPlay chart!!!!! You guys are amazing. I can't wait to see you so soon. Thought this might be a fun time to announce the first group of opening acts I'll be adding to the London shows going on before Paramore.

“I chose artist whose music I love listening to and I can't wait for them to add an extra jolt of excitement to our shows at Wembley Stadium in June. Mette, Griff and Benson Boone welcome to The Eras Tour.”