Timothy Spall will be in the spotlight today as he gives Winston Churchill’s rousing VE Day speech.

He is a distinguished British actor known for his versatility and character-driven performances across film, television, and stage - and indeed portrayed Churchill in the film The King’s Speech.

Born on February 27, 1957, in Battersea, London, Spall trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), where he honed his craft before making a name for himself in the British entertainment industry. He first gained national attention in the early 1980s for his role as Barry in the television series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, which became a cultural phenomenon in the UK.

Actor Timothy Spall | Ian West/PA Wire

Spall’s career flourished through his collaborations with acclaimed director Mike Leigh, beginning with Home Sweet Home (1982) and including standout performances in Secrets & Lies (1996) and Mr. Turner (2014), the latter earning him the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival. Known for his ability to portray both sympathetic and morally ambiguous characters, Spall has seamlessly moved between independent cinema and blockbuster films.

International audiences best know him for his portrayal of Peter Pettigrew (Wormtail) in the Harry Potter film series. Spall has also made a mark with roles in The King's Speech, Sweeney Todd, and The Damned United, showcasing his range from period dramas to dark comedies.

A cancer survivor, Spall has spoken openly about his battle with leukemia, crediting the experience with deepening his perspective on life and art. With a career spanning over four decades, Timothy Spall remains one of Britain’s most respected and beloved actors.

20 Most Famous Films Starring Timothy Spall:

Mr. Turner (2014) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) Secrets & Lies (1996) The King's Speech (2010) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) The Damned United (2009) Enchanted (2007) Topsy-Turvy (1999) The Last Bus (2021) Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman (2005) The Party (2017) All or Nothing (2002) Quadrophenia (1974) Vanilla Sky 2001) Hamlet (1996) – as Rosencrantz Rock Star (2001) Life Is Sweet (1990)

Notable Television Roles:

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet (1983–2004) – Role: Barry Taylor – A beloved British comedy-drama about construction workers abroad; this was Spall's breakout role. The Fattest Man in Britain (2009) – Role: Georgie Godwin – A poignant comedy-drama based on a true story, with Spall in the title role. Hatton Garden (2019) – Role: Terry Perkins – A dramatization of the infamous Hatton Garden heist; Spall plays one of the aging criminal masterminds. The Enfield Haunting (2015) – Role: Maurice Grosse – A chilling supernatural mini-series based on true events in 1970s London. Blandings (2013–2014) – Role: Lord Clarence Emsworth – A light-hearted adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse’s classic country-house comedy stories. Our Mutual Friend (1998) – Role: Mr. Venus – A BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel; Spall added charm and depth to his quirky character. Shooting the Past (1999) – Role: Oswald Bates – A Stephen Poliakoff drama about a photographic archive threatened with closure. The Street (2007) – Role: Eddie McEvoy – Spall earned acclaim for his guest role in this award-winning Jimmy McGovern anthology series. Cracker (1993) – Guest appearance – Appeared in the gritty crime series alongside Robbie Coltrane. Frank Stubbs Promotes (1993–1994) – Role: Frank Stubbs – Spall stars as an inept but lovable showbiz promoter.