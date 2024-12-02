Paul Mescal is now the favourite to be the next James Bond, overtaking Aaron Taylor-Johnson in William Hill’s betting odds.

Mescal, who stars in the recently released Gladiator II, has shortened from 7/1 to 6/4 in just a month, following his critically acclaimed performance in Ridley Scott’s blockbuster.

Taylor-Johnson, who had led the market since August 2023, now sits second in the odds at 7/4. Theo James follows at 7/2, while Jack Lowden has climbed to 5/1, having been as high as 14/1 last month.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: “Paul Mescal whipped up a storm with his performance in Ridley Scott’s recent release Gladiator II, and the Irishman might have another starring role on the way, as he’s also taken our next James Bond market by storm.

Irish actor Paul Mescal poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the premiere of Gladiator II. | AFP via Getty Images

“For well over a year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has topped our market to be next to play the world’s most famous secret agent, but that’s all changed with Mescal shortening into 6/4 favourite from 7/1 in the space of the last 24 hours.

“Taylor-Johnson still remains second in the betting at 7/4, with Theo James (7/2) and Jack Lowden (5/1) also prominent in the market, but for now the momentum is all with Mescal.”

Next James Bond after Daniel Craig:

Paul Mescal: 6/4

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: 7/4

Theo James: 7/2

Jack Lowden: 5/1

James Norton: 6/1

Callum Turner: 7/1

Lucien Laviscount: 9/1

Henry Cavill: 11/1

Regé-Jean Page: 12/1

Damson Idris: 12/1

Cillian Murphy: 14/1

Aaron Pierre: 14/1

Richard Madden: 16/1

Others: 18/1 or higher

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are carefully searching for the next James Bond, following the departure of Daniel Craig from the franchise. No official casting decision has been made yet, and the search is ongoing for the new 007 era.