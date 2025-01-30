Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anna Kournikova was spotted in a wheelchair at Bal Harbour Shops, a luxury open-air shopping mall located in Miami, Florida.

In the photos published by the Daily Mail, former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova was seen in a wheelchair wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and sunglasses. She was joined by friends and two of her daughters, Lucy, 7, and Mary, 4, who she shares with Enrique Iglesias.

The Daily Mail reported that “Kournikova was pictured wearing an orthopedic boot on her foot, suggesting she recently suffered an injury,” and back in 2003, the former tennis star was forced to give up her career because of injuries.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2003, before she retired, Anna Kournikova said: “Basically, I've had an injury nearly every single year.” She also said: “In '97 I had a stress fracture and was out for three months; in '98 I had a torn ligament in my thumb and was out for three months; in '99 I had another stress fracture for three months; and then in 2001 I didn't basically play the whole year.”

Why is Anna Kournikova in a wheelchair now: Is she married to Enrique Iglesias, how many kids do they have? Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova watch as Venus Williams plays her semifinal match against Serena Williams at the Sony Ericsson Open at the Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 2, 2009 in Key Biscayne, Florida. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images | Getty Images

Are Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias married?

Although it is assumed that the couple are married, the answer is no. The couple met on the set of Enrique’s Escape music video in 2001 where they shared a few steamy kisses.

In an interview with Parade magazine, Enrique Iglesias once said: “I've never really thought marriage would make a difference.” He also said: "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent, period."

Do Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have children?

Yes. On December 16, 2017, the couple welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy after they had kept Anna’s pregnancy a secret. The parents shared photographs of their newborn twins shortly after the birth. On January 20, 2020, the couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mary.