Michelle Obama was noticeably absent from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9, 2025, which put the rumour mill into overdrive that the former first couple’s marriage could be on the rocks. Michelle, 60, did not attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral due to a “scheduling conflict."

Michelle Obama also did not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony with her husband, and was last spotted out with her husband at dinner in Los Angeles in mid-December. One person took to X and said: “I'm calling it, the Obamas are getting a divorce”. Another posted: “An Obama divorce would not be on my 2025 predictions but it might happen.”

A third wrote: “[Michelle] and Obama are on the outs. They are getting a divorce. She doesn't want to be around him”.

Not only is Barack Obama contending with divorce rumours, he is now reportedly being linked to Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston. American journalist, attorney, political commentator and media personality Megyn Kelly discussed the ‘Obama divorce rumours’ and ‘Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston dating rumours,’ on her talk show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

Megyn Kelly said: “There seems to be some momentum building up about their marriage.” Megyn Kelly went on to discuss the Jenifer Aniston/Barack Obama dating rumours on her Instagram for her show. One user said: “Hmmm I wonder if Jen would have an affair after what Brad and Angelina did to her. Anyway who even cares,” whilst another said: “That sounds nice. Good for him.”

In October 2024, Jennifer Aniston appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And was presented with a magazine cover that had the headline "The Truth About Jen & Barack." Jennifer Aniston said: "Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or the email saying, "you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that."

She went on to say that “I have met him once. I know Michelle more than him."

Over the years, The Friends Stars has enjoyed high-profile romances and has been married to both Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Take a look back at her complete dating history.

