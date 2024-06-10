Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary wildlife presenter Simon Cowell has died aged 72

Simon Cowell MBE, the popular Wildlife SOS presenter, has died aged 72. The renowned broadcaster, who was also the founder and the CEO of the Wildlife Aid Foundation, was diagnosed with an aggressive and terminal form of lung cancer in June 2022. He died over the weekend, surrounded by his family as his death came just a month after it was announced the cancer had spread to several organs, and he was given a prognosis of just weeks.

A statement from the Wildlife Aid Foundation read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Simon Cowell MBE, conservationist, founder and CEO of the Wildlife Aid Foundation, and presenter of Wildlife SOS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Simon passed away peacefully on Sunday (June 9) after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by his daughters, his partner, and his dogs. Simon was one of the UK’s most respected conservationists and a passionate advocate for wildlife protection and environmental causes.

“He dedicated his life to British wildlife, tirelessly ensuring countless injured and orphaned animals were given a second chance in the wild through rescue, clinical treatment, and rehabilitation. He campaigned relentlessly to raise awareness of the plight of wildlife and the importance of all species."

Legendary wildlife presenter Simon Cowell has died aged 72 (Wildlife Aid Foundation/Instagram @wildlifeaid)

In 1997, Simon created, produced, and presented the television series Wildlife SOS for Channel Five and Discovery’s ‘Animal Planet’. He reported on the plight of animals internationally, including mountain gorillas in the Congo, wolves in northern Russia, and moon bears in Vietnam.

Simon wrote Wildlife SOS, The Owl with the Golden Heart and his autobiography, My Wild Life. In 2005 he was awarded the MBE for services to wildlife. He was a frequent media commentator on environmental matters, sharing his knowledge and promoting conservationism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Simon began rescuing wildlife, he quickly realised that most of the dangers they faced were due to human activities. This insight led him to create iDot, an initiative aimed at encouraging the public to engage in positive environmental actions. The principle of everyone performing one action a day for nature was central to his final wish: to establish a new home for his charity, complete with an education center to perpetuate his legacy.

This ongoing project, known as the Wildlife Aid Centre, is being developed on a former ecologically degraded site near the M25. It will feature 20 acres of wetland habitat, a visitor center, and a wildlife hospital. The Wildlife Aid Foundation, based in Surrey, continues Simon's mission under the leadership of his daughter and WAF CEO, Lou Cowell.