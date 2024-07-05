Rebel Wilson headed to Wimbledon this week as she was photographed arriving at the competition wearing a white silk suit with bright floral design. The actress, recently announced that her movie ‘The Deb’ where she makes her directorial debut will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Just days before celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary David Beckham was spotted sitting courtside with his mother Sandra Beckham. The duo looked stylish as they sat in the Royal box to watch the match.

Kim Cattrall shocked fans as she arrived wearing a chic and stylish pink suit and matching bag. Socialite Emma Weymouth opted for a white mini dress with lemon flowers and paired with a green and white baseball style jacket.

TV presenters Rochelle and Marvin Humes looked effortlessly cool as they posed for photos. Whilst Melanie C was seen enjoying a glass of Pimm’s with boyfriend model Chris Dingwall. As well as Joel Dommet and wife Hannah Cooper who took some time off parenting as they enjoyed a day date.

Royal siblings Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer both wore sleek suits to watch the competition. Looking just as dapper in a suit and all dressed up for the occasion was Foo Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl, who was sitting in the Royal box with his wife Jordyn Grohl.

Not forgetting national Treasure Sir David Attenborough who was seen on day one watching the men's singles matches. As week one comes to a close the question on everyone's lips is will Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon for week two of the tournament?

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.

1 . The 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | Getty Photo: Getty Share

2 . The 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | Getty Photo: Getty Share

3 . The 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | Getty Photo: Getty Share