Winnie Khumalo, a South African actress and Afropop singer, has died at the age of 51.

According to her family, the Live My Life singer passed away in the hospital on Tuesday (January 7) after a short illness. The cause of death is not yet known.

"My sister was sick. She did have a short illness, and we really thought she was recovering," her sister Tshepi Rakeepile told SABC TV. "But this morning, it turned out she hadn't fully recovered from her illness. She was quickly rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead."

Khumalo’s career began in the 1980s, and she became a household name for her powerful voice and versatile performances. She released several solo albums and worked as a backup singer for Brenda Fassie, contributing to South Africa's vibrant music industry.

In addition to her musical success, Khumalo appeared in the popular South African television series. Fans and celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness. Kalawa Jazmee Records, the label Khumalo worked with, described her as a “true icon” who inspired many with her artistry.

"Her passion, talent, and dedication to her craft have left an indelible mark on the industry and in the hearts of her fans," the label said in a statement.

Khumalo leaves behind her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, who has followed in her footsteps as a singer, and her son, Thabo Khumalo.