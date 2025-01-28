Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Opera singer Wynne Evans has announced he will be taking a break from his BBC radio show and the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour to "prioritise his wellbeing."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans, who turned 53 on Monday, was scheduled to perform in Liverpool on Tuesday evening as part of the Strictly live tour but has decided to step away from his public commitments.

This comes after reports that he was ‘axed’ from the live tour amid a scandal over his "inappropriate" comments about a co-star. The singer - and former Celebrity Masterchef winner - issued a public apology but is reportedly set to be dropped from the remaining dates on the tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released on Tuesday, Evans said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection. Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

The announcement follows an incident during the tour launch last weekend, where Evans apologised for making an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark. A spokesperson for the Strictly Live tour and BBC Studios said: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints. We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Opera singer Wynne Evans has announced he will be taking a break from his BBC radio show and the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour to "prioritise his wellbeing." | Getty Images

Evans, best known for his appearances in the Go Compare insurance advertisements, has been touring the UK with the live show after competing in Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside professional dancer Katya Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, Jones defended Evans following another incident on the Strictly television show, where his hand placement during a rehearsal caused speculation. Jones clarified the situation on It Takes Two, calling it a “silly joke” that had been misinterpreted.

What did Wynne Evans say exactly?

During the launch event for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in Birmingham on January 16, Evans reportedly made an inappropriate sexual remark involving presenter Janette Manrara and actor Jamie Borthwick. According to reports, Evans suggested a group sex act, using the term "spitroast," which is slang for a specific sexual position. This comment was caught on video and led to massive backlash.