A child star and X-Factor finalist has thrown his hat into the ring as a left-field candidate to play the next James Bond.

In 2006, Ray Quinn finished second in the X-Factor to Leona Lewis. Since then, he has taken his talents to the rink by winning Dancing On Ice - twice - and starring in Hollyoaks.

Now, the 36-year-old has revealed that he’d like to try his hand at some cinematic espionage, replacing Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. Craig held the mantle of 007 for five films, but the most recent outing - No Time To Die - was released more than three years ago.

Former X-Factor finalist and Dancing On Ice winner Ray Quinn.

Speaking to an audience at the Limelight Club on board P&O Iona, Quinn said it would be his “dream” job to don the tuxedo and do his part for His Majesty’s Secret Service, but jokingly admitted he would be an outside runner for the role.

The leading actors to take up the mantle of 007 include Bridgerton lead Jonathan Bailey and Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson - who is believed to have already been offered a contract.

Quinn said: “If I just put it out there in some capacity maybe my dream will come true. But I’d love to be James Bond, me, and there’s a vacancy at the moment.”

Quinn has forged a music career around swing music, having grown up with the genre in his family home. And thanks to his musical talents, he already has a taste for the James Bond lifestyle.

He explained: “I got a phone call saying that they wanted to put one of my records in Spectre - I thought they were winding me up. I didn’t know to what capacity it would be in the movie, what song or whatever.

“But I told my family that I would be in it, they were all proud and my dream came true. The film came out in our local cinema so I took it upon myself to book the front row for the family.

“We’re all sat here because we know I’m in it; we get to the scene where James Bond is whizzing around the streets in his Aston Martin, and he’s flicking all the buttons inside. He flicks one button and rockets go off the front - he flicks another and flames go out the back. Then he flicks another button, and the radio comes on.

“All you here is the intro [to New York, New York] and he switches it off. I made all my family wait until the end credits just to be sure.”