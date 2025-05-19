Tony Adkins known as ‘Big Tony’ who was Simon Cowelll’s ex bodyguard, has died at 64.

X Factor legend Tony Adkins has died at the age of 64 and his death has been confirmed by his cousin who wrote: "It is with great sadness my family would like to announce that my Cousin Big Tony, Simon Cowell's ex bodyguard, passed away on Easter Sunday while on a Rugby Tour. He was a loveable Rogue and will be missed very much, RIP Big T."

Hammersmith and Fulham RFC paid tribute to Tony Adkins on their website and wrote: “It is with immense sadness that the club pays tribute to a true gent and great Hammer, Tony Adkins, who passed away whilst on tour with the Club in Poland on Easter Sunday.”

“Tony was a Hammers’ man in every sense of the word, joining the club some 40 years ago alongside Henry Compton School contemporaries and Hammers legends Ray Bateman, Dick Wayman, Pascal Peters, Dave Clark, and teachers Martin Williams, Ed Naylor, Doug Bone, and John Mathewman. A tight head prop by trade, Tony could be still found pulling on the boots well into the 2000s, and even featured in the club’s 25th anniversary game.”

The club went on to say that “Tony was at heart a touring Hammer, and he liked nothing more than taking the Hammers brand of Rugby beyond the boundaries of London. He represented the club all over Britain and Europe, his first tour being Brixham, before going on to earn touring badges in places as far afield as Barcelona, Prague and Amsterdam.”

“More than a Rugby player, Tony also found a niche later in life under the bright lights, serving as a long-time bodyguard for Simon Cowell during his time on X-factor, and featuring in the Harry Potter franchise as a giant, which was fitting for those who knew him.”

Hammersmith and Fulham RFC also paid tribute to Tony on Facebook. In response to their tribute on Facebook, one fan wrote: “God’s speed Tony,” whilst another wrote: “RIp Tony. A great Hammer. An even better bloke.”

Tony Adkins will be best remembered for appearing on The X Factor and joined the first series of Pop Idol in 2001. He previously worked with Simon Cowell and in a previous interview with The Mirror, Tony Adkins said: “Simon was so laid-back and a very nice guy.” He also revealed that “He was generous too. Whenever the show finished, and at Christmas, you’d get an envelope as a thank you. The last one I got had £700 stuffed in it.”

Tony Adkins also appeared as a Giant in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.