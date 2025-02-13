A YouTube singer has publicly accused a fellow Youtuber of sexual assault by releasing a video where she talks about the alleged incident, but he has denied the allegations in his own video.

Naomi King has accused BookTuber Daniel Greene of sexually assaulting her two years ago, and also claims she has been sent a cease-and-desist letter by Greene’s legal team. He has denied the allegations.

In a now viral 34-minute video which was uploaded on Monday (February 10), King detailed what she said happened to her. She alleged at the time of the incident, she was “under the influence” of drugs while Greene was sober. She began by stating: “Two years ago, YouTuber Daniel Greene threatened to wipe me off social media. So if I disappear, you’ll know who did it.”

She then read from what she said was a cease-and-desist letter, which stated that legal action would be taken to block her from social media platforms. The letter was reportedly sent after King released a video titled “A Conversation about Manipulation, Consent, and Assault” in June 2023, where she described the assault she said she suffered.

In this initial video, King did not directly name Greene but said a “friend turned out to not be a friend” had assaulted her. She also mentioned being in contact with another person who claimed to have been assaulted by the same man.

In her recent video, King revealed that she had received the cease-and-desist letter from Green’s legal team accusing her of slander and defamation unless and calling on her to remove the video. However, King said that as she never mentioned Greene by name she refused to take the video down.

Youtube singer Naomi King has accused BookTuber Daniel Greene of sexually assaulting her in a video, allegations he has denied in his own video. Photos by Youtube/Naomi King (left) and Daniel Greene (right). | Photos by Youtube/Naomi King (left) and Daniel Greene (right)

King also disclosed that, after the alleged incident, she sent a message to Greene’s fiancée to share her version of events. Calling Greene “a lying, cheating piece of sh*t”, she said she needed his fiancée, who has not been named, to know that the alleged assault occurred when she was under the influence of drugs, while Greene was sober.

King claims that she had asked Greene to bring her coffee to help her sober up and have a conversation, but he allegedly came back and pressured her into sexual activities they had previously agreed would not happen.

The latest video also includes a censored screenshot from another unidentified woman who claims that Greene, who has a popular BookTuber, raped her in 2016.

In May 2023, Greene announced that he would be taking a break from his YouTube channel and social media due to “mental health reasons”. He posted: “I will be stepping away from the channel and social media due to mental health concerns. Regularly scheduled videos will be on pause. Thank you for understanding.”

It is during this hiatus that King alleges that Greene sexually assaulted her and then later sent her a cease-and-desist letter in response to the first video she posted discussing the incident.

Greene is widely known for his “Fantasy News” updates and book reviews, and has a following of more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. He has released his own video in response to King’s where he has denied her allegations.

In a video posted last night (Wednesday February 12), he said: “This is an important message in response to various false allegations made against me by Naomi King.”

He admitted he had cheated on his now fiancée, then girlfriend with King, but said the sex between them had been called “consensual”. He went on: “Yes it was an affair that my then girlfriend and now fiancée took several years to move on from. I also have clear and convincing evidence to prove everything was consensual.”

He said he and his team are planning to sue King in a court of law. He said he has been “greatly damaged” by the allegation against him. He accused King of “launching a campaign” against him and added: “I will need time to communicate my truth as well more soon.”