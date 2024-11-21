Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Youtuber who was killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver had asked questions about the afterlife in one of her final videos before her death.

Mari Angel, aged 22, who was originally from Ukraine but was living in Germany, posed the question about what happens after death in one of her Youtube videos - and hours later she was dead, having being killed in a car accident.

On her Youtube channel, Angel wrote: “ Hi, im new ASMR artist from Ukraine, living in Germany, Im 22 y.o., speak 4 languages and just love sharing my life and positive energy!”

ASMR stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response”. It describes the sensation you feel from hearing certain sounds or seeing certain visuals. Many people who use ASMR say they feel a tingling that starts on their head and moves down the back of the neck, and then across their whole body.

ASMR videos have been popular across TikTok and Youtube for many years, and often include people whispering or speaking very slowly and softly or making quiet sounds such as brushing, tapping or scratching.

The ASMR content creator’s death was announced on her Instagram page by her sister back in September. She had more than 200,000 followers across her social media platforms.

"This post is written by Marina’s sister. 09/08/24 at 8pm Marina got into a car accident, unfortunately she died on the spot," a post on Mari's Instagram page began.

She continued: "We will hold a farewell ceremony in Germany and a funeral in Ukraine (when and where is not yet known) For all information, write to me @ritapokalipsis or Marina’s mother @oksana_ageeva_nail_studio.”

The post was accompanied by images of Angel looking happy and travelling around the world. Her sister added: "I would like everyone to remember her as always smiling and happy as in these photos."

Angel’s aunt was also reportedly in the car with her at the time of the accident. She survived although she suffered critical injuries.

Now, a video that Angel shared on Sunday 8 September, just hours before her death, has resurfaced. In it, she spoke to the camera and posed the question: "What do you think happens after death?" Hours later she was killed by a drunk driver.

Many fresh tributes have been left to Angel online after the discovery of this video. “22 is no age to die at all, especially not to something as preventable as a drunk driver. I hope she rests well wherever she is right now and her family can heal some day,” said one person.

A second person said: “You were a genuinely amazing and kindhearted soul. The kind we should all aspire to be. Rest in peace, Mari. You had so much left to live for.” A third said: “You were such a kind soul and a life full of beauty and I’m so so sorry it got cut short. I’m in tears, thank you for helping everybody heal. May you rest in peace my love. I’ll never forget you.”

A fourth fan declared “you’re a real angel now, Mari.”