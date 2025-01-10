Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A YouTuber has been arrested after driving to confront a teenage girl he believed was casting “black magic” on him - and then getting into an on-camera altercation with her uncle.

YouTuber Brandon William Liedtke, who goes by the name ProfoundEffectTarot the platform and has nearly 30,000 subscribers, was arrested after the assault.

31-year-old Liedtke is known for uploading Tarot card content, and the incident occured after he believed a rival social media star had put black magic on him.

On Sunday December 29 2024, Liedtke reportedly drove nearly eight hours from his house in Ohio to Cleveland County, North Carolina, to confront his teen rival - and he decided to livestream the event.

In a broadcast which he posted to his channel, Liedtke claimed the girl, who has not been named, had been using black magic against him and also harassing him online.

Explaining to his followers what he was doing as he approached the house he said: “This is what happens when you do that. I’m here to let them know I don’t play that s***. You can’t use black magic on me. You can’t harass me on social media. That’s not the way we’re gonna do this.”

He then put the camera down as he knocked on the door. He could be heard asking for man by name, and then the man appeared. The man identified himself as the rival’s uncle and Liedtke urged him to tell his niece to stop using black magic.

YouTuber Brandon William Liedtke, who goes by the name ProfoundEffectTarot the platform, has been arrested for assaulting the uncle of a rival social media star he accused of putting black magic on him. Photo by Facebook/Cleveland County Sherrif's Office. | Facebook/Cleveland County Sherrif's Office

The man didn’t take too kindly to the request, however. “The f**k you talking about?” the man asked, before claiming that his niece was too young to have been harassing the influencer online. He then went back in to the house, before returning a few a short time later armed with a gun, telling the camera it was for “protection.”

The man then explained that his family wasn’t involved in black magic at all and said he wished to welcome Liedtke to North California, trying to shake his hand – but the YouTuber didn’t want to engage.

“I’m sorry. I came a long way, but I have to do this,” Liedtke said before appearing to hit the man. The two then moved off-screen. Moments later two other men, who have not been identified, came out of the house and joined the scuffle. The Youtuber could be heard continually accusing the group of using black magic.

Outside the frame of the camera, there is swearing and the sounds of people being punched before the camera goes black. All-in-all, the video lasts for around eight minutes.

Liedtke then fled the scene but officers later found he was in an empty building without permission from the owner, according to local publication the Shelby Star. He was arrested and charged with simple assault, first-degree trespassing, misdemeanor conspiracy and resisting a public officer. In his mugshot, his face is battered with bruises and a black eye.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, as reported by the Shelby Star, Liedtke said he went to the house over claims of black magic - but he was really there to confront the victim over a woman that Liedtke said he was dating at the time and that the victim had previously also dated.

“Deputies were informed that Brandon stated he was there to confront the victim in regards to a female that Brandon is now dating and that the victim had dated in the past. The female allegedly goes by the name ‘Trevonne,’” police explained.

They added: “The victim was confused and tried to de-escalate the situation. Brandon then attacked him by punching him twice. The victim and several family members chased Brandon away from the house. The victim even pulled out his firearm to defend himself and make Brandon leave his property."

Liedtke was taken in an ambulance where he received treatment for his wounds. The police statement added: “During this time Brandon was on the phone with 'Trevonne' who told him not to show the deputies the video. Brandon then turns his phone off and says 'Trevonne' was taking the video down. As a result, his phone was seized as evidence."

Liedtke was booked at the Cleveland County Detention Center and posted a $15,000 (around £12,000) bond. He will appear before the court on Monday February 17. All of his content appears to have been removed from his Youtube page.