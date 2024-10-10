Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British Youtuber and rapper has been arrested for sexual assault.

Yung Filly has been held over an alleged sexual assault in Perth, Australia.

The rapper - real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos - was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and taken to Perth on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in his Perth hotel on September 28. He had performed at Bar1 Nightclub in Hillarys the previous night.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault, and one count of impede a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck, Mailonline reports.

Barrientos will face Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The event at Bar1, where Mr Barrientos performed prior to the alleged attack, marketed the UK rapper's performance as the 'ultimate evening escapade'. He had also performed at Havana Nightclub on the Gold Coast two days prior to his arrest. His Australian tour had kicked off in Perth before he headed to Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast, where he played four shows.

“The event promises to be a seamless blend of spontaneity, humour and music that'll have you talking for weeks!” MoshTix said about the Bar1 event.

Barrientos started his YouTube channel in 2013 and began sharing music in 2017. He collaborated with fellow British rapper Aitch on the song Grey, which gained more than 2.5-million views on YouTube and 10-million streams on Spotify.

The 29-year-old has since hosted shows on the BBC - including Hot Property and Yung Filly's Celeb Lock-In - and appeared on Channel 4's The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

He has worked with fashion brands including ASOS and Perplex, as well as many companies, including McDonald's, British fashion chain Primark and Captain Morgan rum.