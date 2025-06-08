Chunkz finally broke his silence about Yung Filly as he launched his new The Chunkz Show podcast without his former co-star.

The YouTube star is set to appear in court on Friday, June 13 after Filly, born Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges in Western Australia.

Filly, who co-hosted The Chunkz and Filly Show with Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed, and rose to fame alongside him, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of strangulation, and four counts of sexual penetration without consent. He was granted bail in October 2024 and is currently under court supervision.

At the announcement of his new podcast, Chunkz addressed fans in a video posted on TikTok: “Of course there is an ongoing situation that's happening right now which I won't comment and I can't comment on because the fact that it is ongoing so i hope you guys understand that and here to support the show and the Chunkz show because that's what it's about. I'm trying to elevate this passion project for me. It's something I really enjoyed doing so, just give it a shot, give this a try and hopefully you guys can support.”

He notably did not mention Filly by name, referring only to “an ongoing situation” that prevented further comment.

Reaction to his video was swift, with one accusing him of being an “enabler.” Another added: “Won’t even say his name.” A more sympathetic view read: “He’s not showing support. he's addressing the elephant in the room.” Another commented: “He's now about to talk about the case it’s illegal because it can ruin things in court.”

Filly allegedly assaulted a woman in her 20s on 28 September last year following a performance in Perth. He also entered a guilty plea for reckless driving on December 5 after being caught speeding at more than 96 mph.

Both Chunkz and Filly achieved fame together with Beta Squad and the BBC, and in 2021 they shared the MOBO Award for Best Media Personality.