Zoe Ball will return to her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday, September 23, after being off the air since August 8.

The BBC's schedule confirms that Ball will resume her hosting duties next week, with her temporary replacement, Scott Mills, returning to his afternoon slot.

Mills and Gabby Roslin have been filling in for Ball during her absence, which sparked concern among fans. Mills, covering for her on August 12, assured listeners: "If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6.30am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept." He also sent his love to Ball, saying: "I'm sending you all my love Zo, as are the team."

The BBC has not provided a detailed explanation for Ball's time away, with a spokeswoman only stating that she would return later in September. Ball, who last posted on social media in early August, has kept a low profile during her break.

Before stepping away from the show in early August, Ball had shared happy moments from her life on social media, including a trip to Ibiza with her children and attending Brighton Pride. However, after briefly returning to work, she left again.

BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host Zoe Ball is the corporation's highest paid female star with a salary of £950,000 - although that's down from £980,000 last year. | Getty Images

This period of time away from work follows a challenging year for Ball, marked by personal tragedy. In March, she announced that her mother, Julia Peckham, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, a heartbreaking revelation that forced Ball to take time away from the station to care for her family. Her mother sadly passed away in April, with Ball returning to her Breakfast Show in mid-May.

Earlier this year, Ball publicly revealed her diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects concentration, behaviour, and can cause restlessness and trouble sleeping. Speaking on Taskmaster’s New Year Treat earlier this year, where she appeared alongside Deborah Meaden, Kojey Radical, Lenny Rush, and Steve Backshall, Ball admitted that her ADHD diagnosis has influenced how she handles everyday tasks.

“So, a particular task involved a bit of timing, which is maths, which is, again, not a strength,” Ball confessed on the show. “I physically started to melt down. That did hurt my head.” She also shared her experiences with ADHD, explaining how it affects her daily life: “I am ADHD. My son and I are both, we’re quite similar... My brain is just all over the goddamn shop,” she told The Mirror.

Zoe Ball has been missing from her Radio 2 show for five weeks now, sparking concern. | Getty

Her son, Woody, who she shares with ex-husband Norman Cook (also known as Fatboy Slim), was also diagnosed with ADHD. Reflecting on how their condition manifests, Ball said, “If I’m in a small space and I’ve got loads of tasks to do, I can cover so many miles... My family laughs because they’ll find things of mine in certain places and they’re like, ‘If you follow this, you’ll see what Mum was trying to achieve.’ I have 18 pairs of glasses and I will still lose all of them.”

In addition to dealing with her ADHD, Ball has faced multiple personal hardships. Earlier this year, her relationship with Michael Reed ended after five and a half years together, and in 2017, she lost her partner Billy Yates, who took his own life following a long battle with depression.

Paying tribute to her mother on social media, Ball wrote: “Sleep tight dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other.”