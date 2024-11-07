Zoe Ball to interview "dadly" Johnny Ball at Wantage Literary Festival

Father and daughter duo, Zoe and Johnny Ball, taking to the stage together to talk about the mathematics whizz’s career in comedy.

TV and radio star Zoe Ball is famous in her own right, making a name for herself on popular 90s children’s show Live and Kicking and more recently appearing alongside son Woody on Celebrity Gogglebox. She has also had a successful radio career, starting out on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show, she now presents the early morning slot on Radio 2.

However, she was once perhaps more famous for being the daughter of much-loved Children’s TV presenter and mathematics whizz, Johnny Ball. So it is only fitting that the father-daughter duo will be taking to the stage together this week where Johnny will “reveal all” at the “My Previous Life in Comedy” event at Wantage Literary Festival.

Today, Zoe couldn’t contain her excitement, posting what to expect on her Instagram. She said: “Thrilled to be appearing alongside my Dadly, Johnny Ball at the Beacon Wantage tomorrow 7pm, as part of the Wantage Literary Festival. Dad will be sharing stories from his previous life in comedy, TV & beyond - all from his upcoming autobiography.”

Johnny Ball and daughter Zoe Ball will appear together at the Wantage Literary Festival | Getty Images

While most recognise Johnny for his iconic BBC TV show “Think of a Number” and his tireless promotion of maths and science, Johnny’s journey extends far beyond equations and formulas. Before captivating audiences with numerical magic, Johnny enjoyed a successful seventeen-year career as a professional comedian.

At the event, Zoe will be interviewing her dad, delving into his time ensconced in the vibrant Northern club scene, his sixteen British Forces tours, crisscrossing the globe, leaving a trail of chuckles in his wake, and writing jokes for children's television series, Crackerjack. Afterwards, there will be a Q&A session where attendees can interact with Johnny and Zoe and a book signing opportunity, allowing fans to get their copies personally signed by the renowned entertainer.

My Previous Life in Comedy at The Beacon in Wantage, Oxfordshire, takes place at 7pm on Friday (November 8). There are still seats available at the event - tickets cost £15 for adults and £8 for students and children under 14. You can buy yours via the Ticket Source website.