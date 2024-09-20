Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning singer Zulya Kamalova, who was born in Russia, but moved to Australia in 1991, has died after battling cancer.

Zulya Kamalova’s death was announced by her music producer, Alexander Cheparukhin. He said: “Zulya left us today, shortly after her 55th birthday. In her final hours, she was with her daughter and her husband.”

Alexander Cheparukhim also said: “'I spoke to her for the last time at the beginning of last week. She did not lose hope for a miracle. She was grateful to all of us who helped her give people beautiful songs.

“Zulya was a very good, bright, sincere and beautiful person. All these last weeks I listened to her music again. She sang in many languages, may her voice live. Blessed memory.”

In 2007, Zulya Kamalova won an ARIA Award for Best World Music Album for her LP 3 Nights. News of her death was also posted on her Instagram account, the message read: “Zulfia "Zulya" Kamalova 1969-2024

“After 7 months of suffering and hope in equal measure, our beloved Zulya passed away peacefully at home 6pm Melbourne time, 18 September 2024, with her daughter, Zifa, and partner, Andrew, by her side.

“She will be terribly missed by all who knew her and her music. May her memory live on forever. Peace and love to all.”

Following this statement, many fans shared their own tribute to Zulya, and one said:” Saddened with this news, it's devastating to everyone... our love and support goes to the family and friends of Zulya! Her legacy won't be forgotten as so many people all over the world would remember her amazing voice and songs, and what an amazing human being she was…”

A week ago, Zulya Kamalova posted photographs from her hospital room and said: “The sunset view is looking rather apocalyptic from the hospital room. But rather spectacular. Appreciating the present moment, because there is no other moment but the present.”