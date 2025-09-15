Cian Ducrot review: ‘A raw, emotionally-charged and captivating set’

Irish star Cian Ducrot brilliantly brought the curtain down on TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

Midway through his set at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on Saturday evening, Cian Ducrot sat at his piano and stressed that “the pain and hurt we are holding onto only hurts us” as he reflected on heartbreak before performing a stripped-back, piano-driven ‘Can’t Even Hate You’, which perfectly encapsulates the raw and emotionally charged nature of Ducrot’s live performances.

After Ducrot’s backing band made their way onto the stage to perform an extended introduction to a stirring ‘Who’s Making You Feel It’, the singer swiftly followed, clicking his fingers to switch a lamp on and off before launching into the opening notes of the aforementioned track with enough charm and swagger to whip the crowd into a frenzy from the opening bell.

The intensity quickly ratcheted up as Ducrot sat behind his piano to perform the dreamy, piano-led opening on ‘Little Dreaming’, which erupted into a full-blown jam and was delivered with a lively arrangement before the 28-year-old switched to an acoustic guitar on a heartfelt performance of ‘Heaven’ and the anthemic ‘Shalalala’, which was littered with acoustic warmth and saw Ducrot break off into a harmonica solo midway through the track.

Undoubtedly a gifted performer, Ducrot has created a captivating and emotionally charged experience with his live performances, which are filled with heartfelt anecdotes as he reflected on how he felt a friend who was “constantly being treated like s***” deserved better ahead of asking if anyone had their heart broken recently, to which someone replied with “he was a massive c*** to her”, which helped make an emotionally charged, stripped-back and piano-driven performance of ‘The Book of Love’ more of a spectacle.

Ducrot’s words and lyricism certainly strike a chord emotionally. They are deeply relatable and unifying and offer an opportunity to escape the anguish of the outside world, and even though Cian is a highly skilled multi-instrumentalist and a gifted vocalist, that candour and the heartfelt lyricism might well be his biggest strength.

A folky rendition of ‘Kiss And Tell’ delivered with scaled-back arrangements quickly followed before the singer transitioned into a flute solo midway through. A rocky cover of Leonard Cohen’s hit ‘Hallelujah’ and riff-heavy choruses and the rock-esque solos at the end of ‘Your Eyes’ offered hints of the 28-year-old broadening his musical horizons.

As well as the singer’s candour, Ducrot proved to be witty, charming, charismatic and comedic, introducing ‘No Way To Live’ as a track that’s about “not being a d***” before stressing to the audience that he hoped they’d sing it to “the biggest d*** or smallest d*** you know” to a sea of chuckles and joking that he could send “maybe a nude” to the crowd when revealing that ‘All For You’ would be recorded and sent out to the attendees.

Closing out the set, Ducrot and co. delivered an excellent one-two punch of ‘Thank God You Stayed’, which led into a raucous singalong, and ‘I’ll Be Waiting’ to end a raw, emotionally charged and captivating set in thrilling fashion.