Cian Ducrot review: ‘A raw, emotionally-charged and captivating set’
After Ducrot’s backing band made their way onto the stage to perform an extended introduction to a stirring ‘Who’s Making You Feel It’, the singer swiftly followed, clicking his fingers to switch a lamp on and off before launching into the opening notes of the aforementioned track with enough charm and swagger to whip the crowd into a frenzy from the opening bell.
The intensity quickly ratcheted up as Ducrot sat behind his piano to perform the dreamy, piano-led opening on ‘Little Dreaming’, which erupted into a full-blown jam and was delivered with a lively arrangement before the 28-year-old switched to an acoustic guitar on a heartfelt performance of ‘Heaven’ and the anthemic ‘Shalalala’, which was littered with acoustic warmth and saw Ducrot break off into a harmonica solo midway through the track.
Undoubtedly a gifted performer, Ducrot has created a captivating and emotionally charged experience with his live performances, which are filled with heartfelt anecdotes as he reflected on how he felt a friend who was “constantly being treated like s***” deserved better ahead of asking if anyone had their heart broken recently, to which someone replied with “he was a massive c*** to her”, which helped make an emotionally charged, stripped-back and piano-driven performance of ‘The Book of Love’ more of a spectacle.
Ducrot’s words and lyricism certainly strike a chord emotionally. They are deeply relatable and unifying and offer an opportunity to escape the anguish of the outside world, and even though Cian is a highly skilled multi-instrumentalist and a gifted vocalist, that candour and the heartfelt lyricism might well be his biggest strength.
A folky rendition of ‘Kiss And Tell’ delivered with scaled-back arrangements quickly followed before the singer transitioned into a flute solo midway through. A rocky cover of Leonard Cohen’s hit ‘Hallelujah’ and riff-heavy choruses and the rock-esque solos at the end of ‘Your Eyes’ offered hints of the 28-year-old broadening his musical horizons.
As well as the singer’s candour, Ducrot proved to be witty, charming, charismatic and comedic, introducing ‘No Way To Live’ as a track that’s about “not being a d***” before stressing to the audience that he hoped they’d sing it to “the biggest d*** or smallest d*** you know” to a sea of chuckles and joking that he could send “maybe a nude” to the crowd when revealing that ‘All For You’ would be recorded and sent out to the attendees.
Closing out the set, Ducrot and co. delivered an excellent one-two punch of ‘Thank God You Stayed’, which led into a raucous singalong, and ‘I’ll Be Waiting’ to end a raw, emotionally charged and captivating set in thrilling fashion.