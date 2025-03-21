Clairo Manchester review: ‘A performer with limitless potential’

Photo by Christian Evans

Surrounded by immaculate staging and extraordinarily gifted musicians, Clairo delivered a masterful performance as the Charm Tour came to a thrilling conclusion.

It’s amazing to think about how far Clairo has come in a relatively short space of time. After the video of ‘Pretty Girl’ went viral on YouTube in 2017, the 26-year-old has built a passionate army of fans and has produced her finest composition to date in the critically acclaimed ‘Charm’, which saw the singer continue her sonic evolution.

In her third album, the singer steered away from the bedroom pop sound of ‘Immunity’ and the 70s folk sound of ‘Sling’ to produce a self-released record that blends a mix of soul, jazz and elements of psychedelia, which created a sound that is more assured, confident and mature, garnered the singer’s first Grammy Award nomination and highlights the depth of Clairo’s talents.

Clairo opted for an old-school approach in terms of the staging, and it was excellent. There were no advanced visual effects, no pyrotechnics, and there was nothing fancy in terms of the lighting. It was merely six incredibly gifted musicians facing each other whilst performing together on what resembled a sofa in the shape of a U, with a glistening golden backdrop in the background.

As Wendy Rene’s ‘After Laughter (Comes Tears)’ played out inside the intimate O2 Apollo, Clairo and her five-piece band stepped onto the stage and indulged in their customary pre-set toast with red wine, and the euphoric response that followed underlined the depth of the crowd’s appreciation for the singer.

Launching into ‘Nomad’ to open, Clairo’s vocals have a richness to them in a live setting, and the track comes to life with a blissful acoustic guitar and light drumming. A rendition of ‘Second Nature’ followed, where Dejon Crockran’s smooth bass line and the first of many of Hailey Niswager’s mesmerising flute outros.

Tracks such as the bittersweet ‘Thank You’, Clairo’s delicately soft vocals are perfectly complemented by gentle keys and light but impactful drumming that help create a dreamy atmosphere. Ahead of a rendition of ‘Softly’, a spotlight that resembled moonlight shone above Clairo’s head before the lush keys-driven track ‘Flaming Hot Cheetos’ and the ethereal ‘How’ provide an enthralling listening experience that leaves you speechless.

The soulful ‘Add Up My Love’ and the laid-back ‘Terrapin’ get an extra kick in a live setting thanks to the brilliance of Danae Greenfield and Niswager on the keys and flute before the guitars begin to take a more prominent role. ‘North’ is performed with gusto and leans into a more rock-orientated sound that is complemented by an excellent saxophone solo from the excellent Niswager.

As the business end of the set approached, Clairo declared it was “part of the show where things get spicy” before a piano-led rendition of ‘4Ever’ and a cover of ‘Steeam’. Like the aforementioned ‘North’, ‘Bags’ embraces a more rock-heavy sound, and the lyrics are screamed back to the singer in the biggest singalong of the evening before ‘Sexy to Someone’, ‘Juna’ and ‘Sofia’ close out the ‘Charm’ tour and a night of pure euphoria from a performer with limitless potential.