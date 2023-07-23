Coldplay are reportedly in talks to headline Glastonbury next year - making it their fourth time headlining the music festival

Coldplay are reportedly ‘in talks’ to headline Glastonbury next year. This comes after eagle eyed fans noticed a huge gap in their touring schedule in 2024 that leaves a date wide open when the musical festival is on. It runs from June 26 - 30 next year.

The band, fronted by Chris Martin, last headlined the world famous musical festival in 2016 and bosses are said to be ‘very keen’ to see them play it once more. The band have a new album dropping next year, which could provide more epic shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band are embarking on a tour next year. They have two dates scheduled in Lyon in France on June 22 and 23 but then have no more shows announced until mid-July - meaning their schedule is free for the entirety of Glastonbury next year.

If they do end up headlining Glastonbury next year, it will be the fourth time they’ve topped the bill at the Worthy Farm musical festival. They first headlined in 2002, before appearing again in 2005, 2011 and 2016.

This comes after Taylor Swift ruled herself out of headlining Glastonbury despite widespread rumours she would. Swift is currently on her record breaking Eras world tour and is arguably the most in-demand star in the world.