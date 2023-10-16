The clock is ticking and people are racing against time as Tim lies awake in the boot of a cab in a remote location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coronation Street fans are bracing themselves to see the fallout of Stephen Reid’s terror continue into this week. Dramatic scenes on Friday’s (October 13) episode saw his reign finally come to the end.

After murdering a total of three people, Stephen looked to have got away with it when he arrived at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, when police and residents believed he was at Manchester Airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After looking to secure a seat on a flight to Germany, and then fly to Thailand from there, it all fell apart for Stephen, who is the son of Corrie stalwart Audrey, when he didn’t have his passport because his recent flame, Jenny, hid it.

This caused him to return to the cobbles with the aim to still find his passport and slip away unnoticed, starting a new life elsewhere, despite everyone on red alert and the police swarming the street trying to find him.

Eventually, he got cornered and threatened Jenny, but threw the broken bottle away when his mother arrived on the scene. Peter Barlow then came in at a very high speed and hit Stephen, killing him.

Anita Carey Coronation Street

The end of the episode teased Tim Metcalfe being alive when he opened his eyes. Tim had been missing after being knocked unconscious and stuffed in the boot of his own cab, after being onto Stephen for a while.