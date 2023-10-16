Coronation Street spoilers: Is Tim dead in Coronation Street? Fallout of Stephen goes on - when is Corrie on?
The clock is ticking and people are racing against time as Tim lies awake in the boot of a cab in a remote location
Coronation Street fans are bracing themselves to see the fallout of Stephen Reid’s terror continue into this week. Dramatic scenes on Friday’s (October 13) episode saw his reign finally come to the end.
After murdering a total of three people, Stephen looked to have got away with it when he arrived at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, when police and residents believed he was at Manchester Airport.
After looking to secure a seat on a flight to Germany, and then fly to Thailand from there, it all fell apart for Stephen, who is the son of Corrie stalwart Audrey, when he didn’t have his passport because his recent flame, Jenny, hid it.
This caused him to return to the cobbles with the aim to still find his passport and slip away unnoticed, starting a new life elsewhere, despite everyone on red alert and the police swarming the street trying to find him.
Eventually, he got cornered and threatened Jenny, but threw the broken bottle away when his mother arrived on the scene. Peter Barlow then came in at a very high speed and hit Stephen, killing him.
The end of the episode teased Tim Metcalfe being alive when he opened his eyes. Tim had been missing after being knocked unconscious and stuffed in the boot of his own cab, after being onto Stephen for a while.
So, for now, it looks like Tim is in fact alive and will not become a posthumous victim on Stephen but the race is on for people to find him. Coronation Street returns at 8pm on Monday, October 16.