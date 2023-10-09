Stephen’s long reign of lies, deception, murder and more looks set to end this week in explosive scenes - that could see us say goodbye to a beloved character

Coronation Street fans can get excited as an explosive week is set to get underway, as killer Stephen finally gets exposed after months of living a lie. His iron-clad stories have been slowly getting chipped away at in recent weeks.

Stephen is the son of Audrey, and in the show, used to live in Milan. He was raised in Canada and was a successful businessman. He was influential in getting Sarah a start in the business world.

After 15 years away, he returned in 2022 and his fortunes had turned around with Stephen embezzling money from Gabrielle’s company to pay his debts. He initially tried to maintain that he was successful when he had almost no money and was struggling.

So far, he has killed three people in total. His first victim was his current partner’s boyfriend at the time, Leo. To cover that up, he eventually killed Leo’s father, Teddy and his last victim was fellow businessman, Rufus.

But now, as his world tumbles around him, Stephen kicks things up a notch and commits his most horrifying act to date. Tim, who is the son of one of Stephen’s targets, who was unharmed, has been instrumental in his undoing.

Stephen is set to confront Tim in his car and sets about trying to strangle him, before Tim is then bludgeoned to the ground. New pictures see Tim bound in the boot of a car with Stephen then pouring petrol everywhere.

With new scenes showing Tim in grave danger, people are now speculating if he does in fact die. On the prospect of leaving the show, actor Joe Duttine told the Metro: “Coronation Street’s been absolutely brilliant for me, and it’s been an absolute joy to work on.

“So, if that’s the way the character has to go, that’s the way he has to go, and I’ll just be grateful for the time I’ve spent here. Obviously, I’d be incredibly sad, but that’s the nature of the show.

“I think they can expect a lot of suspense, some humour, a lot of character-based stuff, and a real feeling of an ensemble show with lots of twists and turns and [unexpected moments]. Characters in situations that they don’t always find themselves in’, he added, teasing what’s ahead during Super Soap Week.