WWE fans are getting excited as the annual Crown Jewel event is just hours away.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s premium live event is taking place in Perth, Australia, later today (Saturday October 10).

The highlight of the event is sure to be the Rhodes vs. Rollins match. Cody Rhodes, of course, is the reigning men's Crown Jewel champion, but world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is hoping to take it from him this year. The question is, will he succeed or will Rhodes take the title for a second year running?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter what happens, there will be a new women's Crown Jewel champion crowned this year as last year’s winner Liv Morgan is not part of the event due to an injury. For 2025, Stephanie Vaquer, the new Raw's women's world champion takes on SmackDown's WWE women's champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Also eagerly anticipated is the Cena vs. Styles bout as John Cena will continue his retirement tour against long-time rival AJ Styles.

So, what time does WWE Crown Jewel: Perth begin in the UK, how can you watch, and what’s the full match card? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer are all set to vie for their respective Crown Jewel titles in Perth later today (Saturday October 10). | WWE

What time is WWE Crown Jewel: Perth starting in the UK today?

The main event begins at 1pm UK time, which is 9pm in Perth. But, if that’s too long to wait, there’s other coverage you can be watching in the build-up. Keep reading below to find out the details.

When can I watch WWE Crown Jewel: Perth?

The event will be available to stream live on Netflix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the main attraction, however, the WWE’s Countdown to Crown Jewel: Perth will also be airing free on YouTube from 11am UK time.

For the all-important post-event wrap-up and analysis, the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show will be taking place at 4:30pm UK time, once again available for free on the WWE’s official YouTube channel.

What is the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth full match card?

Below is the full match card:

Crown Jewel Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Crown Jewel Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Australian Street Fight: Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors