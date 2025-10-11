Crown Jewel UK start time: How to watch 2025 WWE championship, where to stream in UK as it happens in Perth, plus full match card
This year’s premium live event is taking place in Perth, Australia, later today (Saturday October 10).
The highlight of the event is sure to be the Rhodes vs. Rollins match. Cody Rhodes, of course, is the reigning men's Crown Jewel champion, but world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is hoping to take it from him this year. The question is, will he succeed or will Rhodes take the title for a second year running?
No matter what happens, there will be a new women's Crown Jewel champion crowned this year as last year’s winner Liv Morgan is not part of the event due to an injury. For 2025, Stephanie Vaquer, the new Raw's women's world champion takes on SmackDown's WWE women's champion, Tiffany Stratton.
Also eagerly anticipated is the Cena vs. Styles bout as John Cena will continue his retirement tour against long-time rival AJ Styles.
So, what time does WWE Crown Jewel: Perth begin in the UK, how can you watch, and what’s the full match card? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.
What time is WWE Crown Jewel: Perth starting in the UK today?
The main event begins at 1pm UK time, which is 9pm in Perth. But, if that’s too long to wait, there’s other coverage you can be watching in the build-up. Keep reading below to find out the details.
When can I watch WWE Crown Jewel: Perth?
The event will be available to stream live on Netflix.
Before the main attraction, however, the WWE’s Countdown to Crown Jewel: Perth will also be airing free on YouTube from 11am UK time.
For the all-important post-event wrap-up and analysis, the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Post-Show will be taking place at 4:30pm UK time, once again available for free on the WWE’s official YouTube channel.
What is the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth full match card?
Below is the full match card:
- Crown Jewel Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
- Crown Jewel Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer
- Australian Street Fight: Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
- John Cena vs. AJ Styles
- Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors