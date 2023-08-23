A look back at some key figures from Dallas as the shows creator David Jacobs dies aged 84

Dallas creator David Jacobs has died aged 84. Credited with ‘changing television’, he had battled Alzheimers over the years but recently died on Sunday (August 20), due to complications from a series of infections.

The show, which ran for 14 seasons featured Hollywood legends including Brad Pitt and Priscilla Presley. The show initially ended in 1991, but an (unsuccessful) reboot happened in 2012.

Here’s where some of the key cast are now

Larry Hagman

Advertisement

Advertisement

Larry played ruthless oil baron J. R. Ewing and was the only character to appear in every single episode of Dallas. He starred in a few roles after Dallas, such as Orleans and Desperate Housewives. He died in 2012 following complications from acute myeloid leukaemia.

Patrick Duffy

Patrick played Bobby Ewing, the youngest son of Miss Ellie, and the brother of J.R. Ewing over two separate spells from 1978 to 1985 and from 1986 to 1991.

After Dallas, he reprised his role in the short-lived reboot, and starred as Stephen Logan on the CBS daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. His long-term wife, Carlyn Rosser died in 2017 and he is now with his partner of three years, Linda Purl.

Linda Gray

Gray was the long-suffering wife of J. R. Ewing in Dallas, playing the role of Sue Ellen Ewing across four separate periods, including the reboot. During her time on the show, she was nominated for the 1981 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The role also earned her two Golden Globe Awards.

Now aged 82, she resides in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Kanaly

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve enjoyed a long 12-year run on Dallas as Ray Krebbs from 1978 to 1989, who was the illegitimate son of Jock Ewing. A highly regarded water-artist, he and his wife live on a ranch in Ojai, California.

Priscilla Presley

Most notably the wife of music legend Elvis Presley. Priscilla played Jenna Wade on the show for five years from 1983 to 1988.

After Dallas, she launched her own fragrance, Moments, and followed this up with a range of best-selling perfumes in the 1990s – Experiences in 1993, Indian Summer in 1996, and Roses and More in 1998.

She has also produced shows including Einstein and Finding Graceland. In 2000, Presley was elected to the board of directors at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. She now reportedly lives in Brooklyn, New York, aged 78.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Wimbledon 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pitt only appeared in four episodes of Dallas, where he played Randy, the boyfriend of Charlie Wade between December 1987 and February 1988, but has gone on to be one of the world’s most renowned actors.

His first breakthrough was in Ridley Scott’s 1991 film Thelma & Louise as a cowboy hitchhiker. A year later, he got his first first leading role in a big-budget production with the drama films A River Runs Through It.

Since then, he has appeared in multiple huge movies such as A Big Short, Moneyball, Inglourious Basterds and many more. He has won many accolades, including two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Charlene Tilton

Tilton played Lucy Ewing on Dallas and at the height of her Dallas fame, she received a $50,000 salary per episode. She enjoyed a long and tight bond with Hagman and referred to him as ‘Uncle Larry’, he was reportedly very disappointed when her contract on the show wasn’t renewed. She came back to the show, and stayed on for two more seasons, until her departure in 1990.