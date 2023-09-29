Dancing on Ice: Former Love Island and West End star Amber Davies confirmed as latest contestant for ITV show
Former Love Island contestant Amber Davies, who won the show in 2017, has been confirmed as the latest contestant to appear on Dancing on Ice
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fourth contestant for Dancing on Ice has been confirmed. This comes after former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney and original S Club member Hannah Spearritt were revealed to be appearing.
And now, former Love Island and current West End star Amber Davies will also take to the ice in the new year. Davies won the show in 2017 alongside Kem Cetinay, and the pair split just months later.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All week, stars have slowly been revealed on This Morning. But today (Friday, September 29), the news was confirmed by Lorraine Kelly on Friday after teasing a number of clues throughout her ITV morning show.
Many Love Island stars have performed on Dancing on Ice, such as Wes Nelson, Maura Higgins and more. Amber, who has recently starred in West End shows including Back to the Future and 9 to 5 the musical, sat down with Lorraine to discuss the role.
On Lorraine today, Amber said: “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don’t want the adrenalin to get the better of me." She added: "I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated.
"I was surprised. I was elated and over the moon I even got the call for Dancing on Ice because I hadn’t been on telly in a while.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I thought that kind of ship had potentially sailed because I picked my path [on the West End] and I’ve been working hard. When I spoke to the producers, and I said, ‘Why me? They said, ‘Because you’re doing so well in your industry.’ And for in that moment, I really did feel like my hard work was paying off."
The West End star revealed she will be performing on stage in Pretty Woman as well as taking part in Dancing on Ice. "Doing eight shows a week you have to be mentally and physically prepared, and I think they’re going to go hand in hand quite well, especially with stamina and things like that," Amber continued.