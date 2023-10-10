Danny Miller, who left Emmerdale at the end of 2021 to take part in I’m A Celebrity is set to make a sensational and permanent comeback to the soap

Emmerdale has confirmed that Danny Miller will make a permanent return to the show. Monday evening’s show (October 9), revealed that Aaron is the mystery character who’s being held captive by Cain Dingle and Caleb Miligan at Wylie’s Farm.

Cain and Caleb retrieved Danny’s character, Aaron, from Italy. Bringing home from Italy with Aaron still full of grief for his sister Liv, who recently died in heartbreaking scenes. Aaron is still furious with their decision.

Speaking on his return, he said: "It’s been amazing. It’s almost like a new job for me, because I see it completely differently now. I’ve been back a couple of times, but this time I’m very appreciative of the job and very thankful for being back here.

"Obviously I’ve got a family now that needs feeding, and it’s a fun way to do that! I’m living round the corner now because we’ve relocated over here, which shows that I really want to commit to Emmerdale. I want to show everyone how much I love it – and how much respect and thanks I’ve got for it."

Danny first joined the soap in 2008, before first leaving in 2011 and didn’t return for three years. He has been largely an ever-present in the show since then, aside from a break from the end of 2021 until his return now.

The Emmerdale actor is married to Steph Jones. Steph is a midwife who hails from Manchester. The pair have known each other since school, with Danny previously joking he ‘pestered’ her for a year before she agreed to dating him.

