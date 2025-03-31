Dayglow’s Sloan Struble on originality, future albums & nostalgia

Photo by Christian Evans

With four studio albums in six years, founder and frontman of Dayglow, Sloan Struble, admitted that the last few years have “flown by, and at the same time, felt like forever”, describing it as “constantly a paradox of the two”.

The 25-year-old burst onto the scene back in 2018 with the platinum-certified track ‘Can I Call You Tonight?’ and Dayglow’s debut album ‘Fuzzybrain’, which featured songs such as ‘False Direction’, ‘Hot Rod’ and ‘Run the World!!!’, to name a few. In the years that followed, Dayglow have generated billions of streams, released a further three albums and performed at major festivals including Austin City Limits, Reading & Leeds, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Corona Capital, to name a few.

In 2024, a self-titled fourth studio album was released with a “back to basics” approach. Scaling back on synths and drawing influences from acts such as The Strokes, Two Door Cinema Club and Phoenix, to name a few. Ahead of the band’s set at Manchester O2 Ritz on Wednesday, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Struble, and he explained how the band’s latest record is “simple and straightforward” and why nostalgia is considered such a big theme in his sound.

“Music is just deeply personal to me and reflects exactly who I am as a human. Dayglow isn’t much of a stage persona, as it is just my life. I felt I was restarting a lot in my life, and it only made sense for me to keep my music the same way. I feel like I found a new confidence, a sense of self and the reason I am doing all of this for, and yeah, I think it just made sense in so many ways that it would be a self-titled record. ‘People in Motion’ and ‘Harmony House’ are both totally concept albums, whereas this album had no concept – it was just like Dayglow. Simple and straightforward.”

“I think I am a pretty observant person. I see songwriting as like scrapbooking. Each album is like a time in my life I can look back on and think about and see myself. When I am writing a song, I am not bouncing an idea off anyone. It’s just me recording it up until the point of mixing it. What you hear when you listen to my music on Spotify – no one else touched it. It’s just a really personal thing for me. My songs usually just tend to be me talking to myself and processing things in my own life, so I think nostalgia just naturally feels personal,” Struble stated.

On the latest album, the 25-year-old has officially released ‘Mindless Creatures’ – a track that he began working on when he was 16 years old. Struble revealed why he felt it was the right time to release the song to the world.

“Mindless Creatures was the first Dayglow demo that I put on the internet. It was a thing I put on SoundCloud, and I thought since this record was going to be self-titled, I wanted it to be on the self-titled album. It just felt like a full-circle moment, and going back to my childhood self, rewriting the song and seeing how much things have changed was just a really personal and cool experience for me. I think up until this album I never saw the validity in my previous work, whether it be ‘Harmony House’ or ‘People in Motion’. I kind of looked down at my past self, where now I am amazed by things I have made, and ‘Mindless Creatures’ is like that in body,” the vocalist said.

As the years have progressed, the musical landscape has changed significantly with an emphasis on TikTok, which has become a significant tool for artists when it comes to promoting their tracks and building an online following. Over the past year, ‘Kehlani’ by Jordan Adetunji, Benson Boone’s ‘Beautiful Things’, ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’ by Tommy Richman and ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey are just a few of the tracks that went viral on the platform. However, Struble admitted that the emphasis of chasing the pot of gold at the end of the TikTok rainbow can feel “discouraging”.

“It’s an amazing tool, and if it wasn’t for social media, I wouldn’t have a career at all. I wouldn’t have connected with people in Manchester as a completely indie artist musically. But yeah, it can feel discouraging. I love making videos, and I love making fun things, so as long as you are proud of it, that’s cool. You kind of just have to adapt to the new medium, so I try to find the fun in it, but it can be daunting that you can’t just make the music and people listen to it.”

The Dayglow frontman also touched on how social media has made it harder to maintain originality.

“It’s difficult. It’s also like the way the algorithm works now with social media. Like, you are not supposed to be original. Like, you are supposed to do something that feels familiar. It’s really frustrating as an artist. I want to come up with new ideas and think about what is a weird TikTok idea that I can make. What you are supposed to do is what people are already doing, so I don’t know. It’s such a bummer that is the way things are set up now, but I’m sure it’ll change. But I definitely try to just stick to my own thing, and I think working by myself helps. Just get crazy with ideas, but it’s definitely hard in our day and age to get people’s attention with a new idea,” Struble explained.

By his own admission, ‘Dayglow’ (the album) is “very much electric, distorted guitars and raw as possible”, but when it comes to future compositions, Struble admitted he is in two minds on styles and genres he wants to explore.

“I am kind of stuck between two directions. I am not sure where I am going to go. I know I am going to have a lot more synths and a lot of keys. I feel each album I make is guitar, keys, guitar, keys, so I am kind of back on synths and some drum programming stuff, so I think it’ll be more dance-y. I think it’ll be new wave synth music that is kind of the direction a lot of the new stuff I am making is.”

In a sense, Dayglow is a relatively unique project. Struble is the sole member of the band and is responsible for the production, the songwriting, the mixing and the recordings. The frontman explained how he avoids being too harsh of a critic when it comes to creating music.

“You just can’t overthink it too much. I mean, it’s one of those things where my first album had a crazy viral thing with ‘Can I Call You Tonight’ and ‘Hot Rod’. Maybe it’ll happen again one day that my song will randomly blow up on TikTok… I don’t know. But I think you’ve just got to make music for yourself and make art for yourself; otherwise, you’ll get super burnt out. I’ve experienced that myself. It's just like you can’t be so caught up and worried about the metrics, and it’s what I love to do, and I think it’s the greatest gift that I get to do what I love to do to whatever degree. I think getting over the fear of failure and judgement and putting it out. If you are stoked on it, then that’s all that matters, but it can be hard for sure,” the 25-year-old added.

Despite being the sole member of Dayglow, Struble has always been of the belief that the project is a band rather than a solo project and revealed his thought process in wanting Dayglow to be a fully-fledged band.

“I think I have always wanted to belong to something. I think that Dayglow to me is something for me to belong to. I am creating the environment, but I think of my fans, bandmates and everybody else as this thing we can all belong to. Being in a band and playing as a band is so fun. I think for me creatively, I work so fast, and I have such a specific vision for what I want something to sound like and feel like. So it makes more sense for me to do it all myself. I’m such a nerd when it comes to recording music, but I love the idea of playing with my friends and not just being some hired guns and not just all about me. I love touring; the band are my best friends, and I think it just comes off better that when you see a show, it’s not like I’m the pop star or something,” the 25-year-old explained.