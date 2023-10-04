David and Victoria Beckham have spoken candidly about claims that David had an affair 20 years ago with his PA whilst playing for Real Madrid.

David and Victoria Beckham have finally broken their silence regarding Rebecca Loos, who the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star reportedly had an affair with over 20 years ago.

Victoria tearfully revealed that the alleged claims of David’s affair with his then-PA was the ‘hardest time of her life’. The claims came whilst David was playing in Spain for Real Madrid as part of the infamous Galacticos side.

Beckham, who also turned out for the likes of AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain, admitted that he ‘doesn’t know how’ the couple got through the crisis, but both knew they had to ‘fight for their marriage’.

He also detailed how every day, he ‘felt physically sick’ as he and his wife faced a struggle to save their marriage, with the story of the alleged claims dominating headlines for months as they were one of the world’s most famous couples.

On Wednesday night (October 3), David and Victoria were present at the London premiere of a four-part Netflix documentary titled ‘Beckham’, which looks at his life from his childhood up until his co-ownership of MLS side Inter Miami.

Did David Beckham have an affair?

The Beckhams have always denied the claims that David had the affair with Rebecca back in 2003, the year he joined Madrid. But they have now spoken candidly about battling to save their relationship.

The claims came in 2004, when Loos claims that she and David embarked on an affair whilst she was working as his Personal Assistant. She told Sky that he was an ‘amazing lover’ and that they ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other’.

She brought the claims to life again in 2021, to Closer magazine, saying: ‘I just felt the need to be truthful. Whether you’ve done something that’s right or wrong, it was kind of just eating me up. I was living a lie and keeping secrets.

‘Max Clifford [former celebrity agent] said to me he’d negotiate an exclusive with the newspaper and that if I was willing to tell absolutely all the juicy details, then I would get up to five or six hundred thousand pounds. Ridiculous money.’

Who is Rebecca Loos?

Rebecca Loos is the person who had an alleged affair with David. She rose to international fame after claims she had an affair with David, who was arguably the most famous person in the world at the time.

She is now a mother-of-two, and is also a former glamour model. She was born in Spain, but gained Dutch citizenship through her father, Leonard Loos Bartholdi, a Dutch diplomat.

She has enjoyed numerous TV appearances, including on shows such as The Farm, Extreme Celebrity Detox, Temptation Island and The X Factor: Battle of the Stars, as well as appearing on the cover of Playboy.