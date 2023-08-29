Digga D is set to headline London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year, making him the youngest artist in history to do so.

Confirming the news on social media, the artist said: “I know you lot been on to me about the Brixton show but that was out of my hands.

“As they say everything happens for a reason cause now I’m the youngest to headline the Royal Albert Hall, proper full circle moment cause I shelled it down there for my primary school.

“If you want early access to the tickets make sure you’re purchasing Back To Square One link in my bio”

Digga D has released three major projects in a little under five years, riding the coattails of the current UK drill scene which has led to the rise of artists such as Central Cee and Unknown T. Here’s everything fans of Digga D have to know about his headline UK show.

When and where is Digga D playing in UK?

Digga D will be headlining London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 23, 2023.

How to get tickets for Digga D at London’s Royal Albert Hall

As mentioned by the artist himself, fans can access presale tickets by purchasing his new project, Back To Square One via the Digga D website. Live Nation are also hosting a presale on Thursday, August 31 at 10am.

General sale tickets will then go live on Friday, September 1 from 10am via the Live Nation website.